This day in history: Economy was on the upswing in Spokane. Radios were annoying neighbors

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Spokane received welcome economic news: Nearly every economic measure was trending positive following a long slump.

“The biggest news was in the job picture,” said The Spokesman-Review. “From a February high of 9.7 percent, unemployment dropped in four months to 7.2 percent. It is the lowest unemployment rate in Spokane since October 1974, when Expo ’74 was winding down.”

The Kaiser Aluminum & Chemical Corp. plants in the area were moving back toward full production after a number of cutbacks.

The housing numbers were also strong, with a multimillion-dollar jump in new construction. A local economist called it “a pleasant surprise.”

Even the mining industry was showing signs of life, with lead, zinc and silver prices trending upward.

“We didn’t plunge as far into the recession trough as most of the nation,” said a local banker. “So we didn’t have so far to come back.”

From 1926: Commercial radio broadcasting had become the primary entertainment source in Spokane homes – and now it was beginning to create problems.

Complaints at Spokane City Hall from residents complaining about loud radios played by neighbors were on the increase, The Spokesman-Review reported on July 11, 1926. City Prosecutor Arthur Hooper said the radio racket was similar to pounding on a piano, which could also violate the city’s noise limits. (Spokesman-Review archives)

“Loud speaking radios are the newest form of disturbing noises to come within the scope of the city anti-noise ordinance,” reported The Spokesman-Review.

Neighbors were complaining about “this form of noise nuisance,” which was “so active in some districts as to keep people in surrounding homes awake at night.”

The city prosecutor said “the law recognizes the right of every citizen to rest and quiet, undisturbed by unnecessary noises.”