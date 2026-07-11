This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)
2. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)
3. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
4. “Six of Crows: A Darker Shore, Letters from Ketterdam,” Leigh Bardugo (Insight)
5. “The Shampoo Effect: A Novel,” Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)
6. “Our Perfect Storm,” Carley Fortune (Berkley)
7. “Land: A Novel,” Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)
8. “Rocket’s Red Glare: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Matt Eversmann (Little, Brown)
9. “It Could Have Been Her: A Novel,” Lisa Jewell (Atria)
10. “Weddings: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
Nonfiction
1. “Cancel Me If You Can,” Dave Portnoy (Gallery)
2. “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster)
3. “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” JD Vance (Harper)
4. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)
5. “Revolution: The Birth of the Greatest Nation in the History of the World,” Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)
6. “The Land and Its People: Essays,” David Sedaris (Little, Brown)
7. “Courage Can Save Us: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future,” Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)
8. “The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series),” Phillip Szostak (Abrams)
9. “The Way of the Wildflower: Gospel Meditations to Unburden Your Anxious Soul,” Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)
10. “The King Is Coming: It’s Time to Prepare for the Return of Christ,” John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)