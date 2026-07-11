USPS raises Forever stamp prices again. Here’s by how much

By Jacquelyn Burrer Buffalo News

Sending a birthday card just got a little bit more expensive, as the U.S. Postal Service raised stamp prices this weekend.

The cost of a Forever stamp increased by just over 5% Sunday, according to the Postal Service.

How much will stamps cost now?





Forever stamps now cost 82 cents each, up from their previous price of 78 cents. Under the new price, the cost of a book of 20 stamps will increase from $15.60 to $16.40.

Other mailing service products are set to increase, including:

• Letters (metered 1 ounce): 74 cents to 78 cents

• Domestic postcards: 61 cents to 65 cents

• International postcards: $1.70 to $1.75

• International letter (1 ounce): $1.70 to $1.75

The price changes result in a 4.8% increase across mailing service products, according to a Postal Service news release.

Forever stamps will always cover the cost of a 1-ounce first-class letter, according to the Postal Service. Any stamps bought before the price increase will still be valid, as U.S. Postal stamps do not expire.

Why are stamp prices increasing?





The Postal Service said in the release that the postage increases come amid a “severe financial crisis” and rising operational costs impacting the Postal Service.

“The Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public,” the Postal Service said in the release.

The Postal Service filed its intent to raise Forever stamp prices and other mailing service products in April.

The price increases were reviewed and approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission in May, paving the way for the Postal Service to implement the increases in July, according to a representative with the commission.

The Postal Service issued the first Forever stamp in 2007, aiming to help with stamp price transitions. The stamp featured a Liberty Bell design and cost about 41 cents, according to the Postal Service.

The cost of the Forever stamp increased to 50 cents in 2018 and 60 cents in 2022. Stamp prices most recently increased from 73 cents in July 2024 to 78 cents in July 2025, according to the Postal Service’s website.