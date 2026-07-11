Venezuela quakes have killed 4,333, injured 16,740, National Assembly president says

By Vivian Seguera Reuters

CARACAS, Venezuela – The death toll from the two earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 24 has risen ​to 4,333, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez told reporters on Saturday, announcing that ⁠the distribution of housing to those affected ‌will begin next week.

Meanwhile, 315 ​of the dead have not yet been identified, the official said.

The official tally of injured remained unchanged at ⁠16,740, while 6,462 people ‌have been rescued ‌and about 17,000 have been left homeless.

Rodriguez said acting President ⁠Delcy Rodriguez will allocate the first 200 homes to those ‌affected next week, but ‌did not give any more details.

Rodriguez also said that 856 buildings ⁠were affected, of which 190 ​either collapsed completely ⁠or ​suffered structural collapse.

According to the government’s preliminary estimates, 25,000 homes are needed. Authorities have already identified ⁠around 40 plots of land, totaling about 584,000 square meters, for housing projects ⁠in Osma and Chuspa.

Rodriguez said search operations are continuing, saying, “As long as there is life, there ⁠is hope. We ‌still have one or ​two sites ‌where the situation remains uncertain, ​active sites where we are searching for survivors.”

(Reporting by Vivian Sequera; Writing by Sarah Kinosian; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)