By Pete Thomas For the Win

An older Yellowstone National Park tourist was caught on video running from an angry bison and then being flung high into the air late Friday.

The man, who had been observing the bison with his grandson from what they had perceived to be a safe distance, was hospitalized with serious injuries. The grandson was not injured.

As of Sunday morning, the park had not issued a news release regarding the bizarre incident.

The footage, captured by Mike MacLeod and published via YouTube by the Cowboy State Daily, shows the bull bison chasing the man through trees before catching up to him.

This behavior is unusual. Yellowstone has a 25-yard distance rule pertaining to bison and most incidents involving physical contact occur when tourists closely approach bison.

It’s worth noting, however, that the bison rut, or breeding season, is just beginning and male bison can be ornery during this period.

MacLeod, who had been camping at the Bridge Bay Campground, told the Cowboy State Daily that the bison had charged a group of children before turning its attention to the man and his grandson.

It was not clear how far they were from the bison before it began its chase, but they appeared to have been beyond 25 yards.

MacLeod described what happened when the bison caught the man:

“The bison hooked him with his left horn on his hip and tossed him in the air. He made a perfect flip and landed on his side. The bison was at least 6 feet tall, and (the man) was several feet above him.”

In late June, a 12-year-old tourist was hospitalized after a run-in with a bison.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Bison flips Yellowstone tourist after bizarre chase through trees

Reporting by Pete Thomas, For The Win / For The Win

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