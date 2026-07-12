Former Gonzaga star Mikey Bell selected by San Francisco Giants in 19th round of MLB draft

From staff reports

The San Francisco Giants selected former Gonzaga third baseman Mikey Bell in the 19th round of the MLB draft Sunday, using the 568th overall pick to take the two-time West Coast Conference Player of the Year.

But it’s uncertain whether Bell will sign with the Giants – his favorite club, according to a news release from GU. He committed last month to transfer to the University of Georgia, one of the top college programs in the country, for his final season of eligibility.

Bell earned the WCC’s top accolade in each of the past two seasons. He led the Zags last season with a .378 batting average, 24 doubles – tied for seventh nationally – and 136 total bases, helping the team capture the WCC regular-season title. Bell added nine homers and 47 RBIs.

In 2025, the Fresno, California, native hit .360 with 11 homers, 17 doubles and 45 RBIs, emerging as a West Coast star in his first season with the Zags after a year at Cuesta College in California.

He leaves GU with a .369 career batting average, the eighth highest clip in program history. Bell tied the program records for hits in a game (five) and doubles in a game (three).

Despite Bell’s recognition as the top player in the conference, he was the 10th WCC product selected in the draft, following four Saint Mary’s players, two from Santa Clara, two from San Diego and one from Seattle U.

The Zags have had a player selected in every full MLB draft since 1999.