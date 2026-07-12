Gordon S. Jackson: Suggestions for enlivening the World Cup – A satire

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Gordon S. Jackson

By Gordon S. Jackson

Like millions of Americans, I’ve been drawn into the excitement of this year’s World Cup tournament. I have one grumble, though: much of the time things get boring, with defenders just kicking the ball back and forth. Here are 10 innovative suggestions to increase interest in the matches, by making them flow faster and, in a few instances, making them fairer as well.

1. The great majority of penalty kicks succeed – between about 70% and 90%, according to Google. It’s clear that the odds are stacked against the defending goalkeeper. How about having two goalies share the goal in a bid to save the kick? That would make things much fairer.

2. As things stand, only the referee can issue yellow and red cards. Why not give that option to all the players or at least the two captains? They would sometimes see offenses that the ref might miss.

3. Those of us watching the matches on TV struggle at times to know exactly where the ball is. I suggest making the ball much bigger, at least twice the size.

4. To be honest, whatever their strengths the current batch of referees are a pretty humorless bunch. Consider hiring stand-up comedians to serve as referees, to give entertaining commentary as the game unfolds.

5. In the interests of fairness and to even the playing field for weaker teams, come up with some formula to exclude superstar players like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland, perhaps based on the number of goals previously scored in the past year.

6. Also in the interest of fairness, make it a rule that no side can score a second goal until the opposing team also gets one.

7. Scrap the off-sides rule. Nobody understands it and it just annoys the players.

8. In matches where players have what for the commentators are long and unfamiliar sounding names, why not call all the players of one team “Smith” and for the other, “Johnson”?

9. In Premier League matches the players walk onto the field holding the hands of children who accompany them. It’s a heartwarming sight and it’s an enormous thrill for the kids. Why not heighten the interest for fans by doing the same for World Cup matches and letting one or more of the kids actually play in the game? And what a treat for the kids to play alongside their idols!

10. Instead of free kicks, allow teams to buy a certain number of kicks during a game – maybe two or three. They would choose to do this at strategic moments in the match. I’m sure FIFA can come up with a clear set of rules governing this idea, as well as a suitable price for each purchased kick. After all, FIFA has shown that with the current tournament they’ve done a stellar job with ticket pricing.

Gordon S. Jackson is a retired journalism professor, residing in Spokane. He is the author or compiler of 25 books, including four satirical novels.