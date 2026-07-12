Iraqi prime minister to visit Washington on Monday; oil and gas deals expected

By Muayad Hameed Reuters

BAGHDAD – Iraq’s prime minister will visit Washington on Monday to deepen strategic ties with the United States, with oil and gas ​deals expected to be signed as part of a broader push for economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Iraq has ⁠been seeking to balance its ties with neighboring Iran and ‌the U.S. as military escalation ​between the two rivals continues.

“The agreements to be signed will include several memorandums of understanding in the oil and gas sector as Iraq prepares ⁠to bring in various U.S. ‌companies that will provide ‌momentum to increase oil production capacity,” government spokesperson Haider al-Aboudi said.

Iraq’s state news ⁠agency, citing al-Aboudi, said the planned oil and gas agreements would also seek to ‌create alternative export outlets ‌to reduce Iraq’s exposure to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iraq, like other Gulf oil ⁠producers, has suffered a drop in oil ​revenue due ⁠to the ​effective closure of the vital shipping route during the U.S.-Iran war.

Al-Aboudi said strengthening Iraq’s armed forces would also be among the ⁠issues discussed in Washington.

Relations between Iraq and the U.S. have at times been strained over the presence ⁠of U.S. troops in Iraq, Baghdad’s ties with Iran, and U.S. pressure on Iraq to curb the influence of Iran-backed armed ⁠groups.

However, after being nominated ‌for the premiership in April, Ali ​al-Zaidi ‌received congratulations from U.S. President Donald Trump, who ​said he hoped for closer cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.

(Reporting by Muayad Hameed. Writing by Eman Abouhassira. Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)