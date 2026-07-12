Jannik Sinner retains Wimbledon title after edging Alexander Zverev

By Kristina Puck Tribune News Service

LONDON – Italian top seed Jannik Sinner retained his Wimbledon men’s singles title after rallying from a set down to beat German second seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2) 6-3, 6-4 victory is the fifth Grand Slam title for the 24-year-old Sinner and first of the year after he also beat record men’s major winner Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.

“I’m very happy of course about the win but I’m mostly very happy about the level we both played,” Sinner said, continuing to praise Zverev.

“If you play like this, I’m very, very sure you are going to have this one at home as well,” he said, pointing at the trophy.

Sinner has now won 10 consecutive matches against Zverev, who started on the front foot but appeared to be troubled by a minor knee problem as the match wore on.

The German was buoyed by finally winning a Grand Slam title at the French Open last month, when the Italian was shocked by Juan Manuel Cerúndolo in the second round.

With Australian Open winner Carlos Alcaraz injured for both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, Zverev took advantage by making both finals and will overtake the Spaniard as world No. 2 on Monday.

But the 29-year-old’s hopes of being the first person born in the 1990s to win the men’s Wimbledon title was dashed.

“Jannik, I don’t really like you anymore,” Zverev joked. “He showed once again why he is the best player in the world.

“We had a pretty good two months I’d say even though we lost this final.”

Zverev has looked much calmer during this tournament given the weight that was lifted off his shoulders by his Paris triumph.

The first set went Zverev’s way amid a barrage of powerful hitting in the London heat, with Sinner missing a sole break point at 4-3.

Zverev then prevailed in a tight tiebreak with a ferocious forehand winner, ending a run of 14 consecutive sets lost against Sinner.