Letters for Sunday, July 12

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Proposition texts are public information

A recent letter (“STA should live within means,” July 5) characterized the STA’s Proposition 1 as asking Spokane citizens to “dig deeper” and “spend more.” This is a strange way to describe a renewal of an existing rate – if my landlord asked me to renew my lease at the same rate as the previous year, I’m sure I’d get some weird looks for accusing them of making me tighten my budget!

It’s easy to get the wrong idea about legal propositions if you mostly come across second- or third-hand accounts of what they are, as anyone who’s played a game of Telephone can attest. Luckily, the Spokane County website has all (currently five) upcoming ballot propositions publicly available, on their “2026 Ballot Resolutions” webpage. Anyone can check out the full text of what the library, STA, parks and recreation, etc. are proposing, and if the legalese is a bit dry, each one also contains an Explanatory Statement in simpler words. Always good to know for sure what you’re voting on.

Now, I’m not perfectly neutral on this particular topic: I ride the buses almost every day, finding them convenient, reliable (road construction detours aside), and comfortable, especially during burning summer days and frigid winter evenings. While I’d love to convince everyone to continue supporting the STA, though, I’ll settle for making people aware of this free and simple way to be a more informed voter.

Jamie Herman

Spokane

Keep track of data center discussion

Interested in the data center discussions going on in City Council, the mayor’s office and Avista? You should be! We should be looking to other cities that are building these data centers or have them already and seeing what is working or not working for them. Where are the problems?

Cheyenne, Wyoming, just announced they are no longer taking wastewater from data centers after they traced a rare bacterial contaminant back to the center. It took the city four months to figure out where the contaminate came from and longer to clean up their water treatment plant! The data center was a Meta contractor!

If we decide to allow data centers to be constructed in our area, we need to be aware of any problems they could bring and to make sure we are compensated appropriately for the risk and cost we could incur. There should not be any tax breaks or concessions made to get these companies to come to Spokane. They need us, we do not need them.

Cheri Loveland

Spokane

A representative that actually represents

In the 2024 primary, the majority of the voting age population of 5th U.S. Congressional District did not vote! The primary determines which two candidates advance to the general election. The president, and Republicans who support the SAVE Act, are attempting to make voting more difficult and/or confusing. Make sure you are registered and have a plan to vote! Fortunately, The Spokesman is informing the public of potential changes and what you may have to do in order to make sure your vote counts. So, whatever it takes, vote in the Aug. 4 primary.

Jim Baumker

Spokane

More transparency, action needed from Mead

Thanks to April Eberhardt for her well done editorial regarding the racist attacks on Mead High School football players at football camp (“Polishing brass on the Titanic,” July 8).

As a parent of a student at Mead High School, I would like to know specifically what the district and high school plan to do to address historic and current racism in the school.

In addition, I would like to know what consequences there are for the mishandling of this situation by the superintendent. The delay in his response, the inadequate communication to parents, and the lack of moral character that would cause him to omit that this was a racist act – which it clearly was.

I would like to know if the lawyer that told the superintendent to lie by omission will be replaced with an ethical lawyer.

Finally, I would like the school board to take responsibility for what happened and focus on fixing the real issue of racism that exists in our school. School board meetings over the last few years have been filled with issues such as which books the library carries, is critical race theory taught in the school, and should children wear masks during the pandemic, when it is common knowledge that racist slurs can be heard in the halls on a regular basis.

As a parent and taxpayer, I have been waiting for district communication on these issues. The school board needs to step up and address all the above and communicate with parents and district residents.

Cara Elston

Spokane