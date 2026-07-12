Marc A. Thiessen: How young MAGA voters view America’s role in the world

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Marc A. Thiessen Washington Post

Regular readers know that I have been debunking the myth of MAGA isolationism for a while, citing a series of polls from the Ronald Reagan Institute and others that have consistently shown MAGA Republicans are more hawkish and less isolationist than any other segment of the American electorate.

The isolationist right has dismissed those results as “Zombie Reaganism” – a dying “baby boomer supernova” driven by older Republicans with gauzy memories of a bygone era of 1980s GOP world leadership. Younger MAGA voters are far less supportive of bold U.S. leadership on the global stage, critics insist, and the future of MAGA is isolationist.

To see if that’s correct, the Reagan Institute decided to drill down on the foreign policy views of MAGA voters under 30. Well, the results are in – and the news is not good for the isolationist right. Young MAGA voters don’t want America to pull back from the world; they want to lead it.

A 72% supermajority of young MAGA voters believe the United States should be “more engaged and take the lead” on foreign policy, while just 19% say it should be “less engaged and react to events” – a 53-point spread in favor of U.S. global leadership. The institute surveyed more than 1,500 respondents nationwide in late May and early June, including a statistically significant sample of MAGA Republicans under 30.

Young MAGA voters not only want the U.S. to lead, they want that leadership to be driven by American values: 74% agree that “the U.S. has a moral obligation to stand up for human rights and democracy whenever possible in international affairs.” Almost 80% agree that “promoting freedom and democracy in authoritarian countries” should be a focus of U.S. foreign policy and that “defending people facing religious persecution in other countries” should be a U.S. priority. And 64% said they support “funding programs and organizations designed to advance freedom and democracy abroad,” while just 31% said the programs were “not worth the expense.”

This commitment to America’s moral mission in the world is evident in their views on Iran: 59% of Gen Z MAGA voters say “supporting the Iranian people in their efforts to secure freedom and democracy” is important (as did 67% of MAGA voters over 30), while just 13% say it’s not. Asked if they approve or disapprove of the military actions President Donald Trump has taken against Iran this year, 73% of MAGA voters under 30 approve, as did 89% of older ones.

Perhaps most important, 61% of under-30 MAGA voters want to see the Iranian regime either removed or weakened, while just 35% say they prefer a “negotiated settlement” in which “Iran’s current government remains in exchange for verifiable limits on its nuclear and missile programs.”

Young MAGA voters support the “Donroe Doctrine” in the Western Hemisphere: 64% agree with Trump’s decision to remove Nicolás Maduro from power in Venezuela, and 60% would support using military force to remove the current Cuban government from power.

Many polls have shown that support for Israel has collapsed among Gen Z Democrats. Though younger MAGA voters are less supportive than older ones, solid majorities still back the Jewish state: 60% of MAGA voters under 30 approve of sending U.S. weapons to Israel, compared with 72% of older MAGA voters – far above the paltry 37% of Democrats who do. And 63% say that the security of Israel “matters to U.S. security and prosperity.” While young MAGA voters are not immune to the decline in support for Israel, they are among the least affected by this trend.

Younger MAGA voters overwhelmingly believe in peace through strength: An 85% supermajority agree that “a strong U.S. military is essential to maintaining peace and prosperity, both at home and abroad,” compared with 93% of older MAGA Republicans. And they are significantly more supportive of the NATO alliance than older MAGA voters are: 62% of MAGA voters under 30 have a favorable view of NATO, compared with just 47% of those over 30. And 65% of older and younger MAGA voters said they would be more likely to support continued U.S. participation in NATO after learning that “NATO members have recently increased their own defense spending in response to U.S. insistence.”

Young MAGA voters also stand with the people of Ukraine: 64% say the outcome of the war between Russia and Ukraine matters to U.S. security and prosperity – almost indistinguishable from the 69% of older MAGA voters who hold this view. Only 35% support “conceding territory to Russia” as part of a peace deal, while 57% say the U.S. should either support Ukraine “until all Russian-occupied territory is liberated” or a “ceasefire along current front lines” is reached “without formally recognizing Russian control of annexed territories.”

On China, they are less hawkish than older MAGA voters: 65% say that the security of Taiwan matters to U.S. security and prosperity, compared with 78% of older MAGA voters, and 79% say that countering Chinese military power should be a focus of U.S. foreign policy (90% of older MAGA feel this way). But they also want U.S. policy toward China to be driven by principle: 53% say that “publicly pressuring China to release political prisoners, even if it increases tensions with China” should be a higher priority for the U.S. than “avoiding public criticism of China in order to preserve cooperation on other issues.” The gap between older and younger MAGA voters on China is concerning, but solid majorities still want to take a hard line with Beijing.

Finally, when asked whether America remains the “shining city upon a hill because its freedom, prosperity, and democratic ideals serve as an example to the world,” 76% of under-30 MAGA believe it does. Somewhere up there, those results brought a smile to the Gipper’s face.

Bottom line: The isolationists are out of step with Trump and the “America First” movement writ large – and there is no help on the way from the Gen Z right.