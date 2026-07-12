McConnell says he is unable to return to U.S. Senate yet

U.S. Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Chair Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S, May 19, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Brenner (Tom Brenner)

By P.J. Huffstutter Reuters

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said he will not rejoin the Senate when it returns to work on Monday because he is ​still recovering from a fall and from pneumonia.

“As much as it frustrates me, this process takes time,” McConnell ⁠said in a statement on Sunday, his first since he ‌was hospitalized last month. “And on the ​advice of my doctors, I won’t be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet.”

He said that he suffered a fall ⁠in mid-June that left him briefly ‌unconscious. While hospitalized, he ‌developed pneumonia and was treated with antibiotics, according to a separate statement that ⁠McConnell’s office attributed to the attending physician. The physician was not identified.

McConnell, 84, said he ‌is now at a ‌rehabilitation center, which he did not name.

He will focus on “physical therapy and strategies to reduce his risk ⁠of future falls,” according to the ​physician’s statement.

The Kentucky Republican ⁠and ​former Senate majority leader, who now chairs the Senate Rules Committee, said he has been working with his legislative staff on current ⁠issues and keeping in touch with Senate colleagues.

McConnell has been out of public view since mid-June, when he ⁠was taken from his home to a hospital in the Washington area for reasons that were not disclosed until the latest statement.

Less ⁠than a day earlier, ‌the office of U.S. Senator Lindsey ​Graham, a ‌South Carolina Republican and one of the ​chamber’s most prominent members, announced that he had died from a heart ailment.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas and P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sergio Non and Edmund Klamann)