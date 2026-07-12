Reader Spotlight: Public transportation a key ingredient for our community’s health

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Every year, millions of journeys in the Spokane region are carried out on our public transit system. Public transportation gives commuters another option for getting to and from work and school. But an accessible, well-functioning public transit system is also one of the most essential services for protecting the health and well-being of people in our community.

Maintaining and enhancing public transit is vital because a reliable transit network acts as the connective tissue of a healthy region, linking people to employment, education and healthcare even if they can’t drive or don’t own a car. A recent statewide study revealed that 30% of Washingtonians do not drive – a segment encompassing youths, fixed-income seniors and people with disabilities. While car ownership is generally common in the Spokane region, in many lower-income neighborhoods, 1 in 4 households completely lack access to a motor vehicle.

A lack of mobility can be a barrier to healthy eating. In a recent food security survey conducted by WSU Extension among low-income Spokane residents, 55% of respondents reported relying directly on the bus to get their groceries. The majority of these households (57%) traveled between 3 and 5 miles to reach their grocery store. With a majority of respondents reporting chronic worry about making their food last, a dependable transit connection provides a vital, stabilizing link across those miles, ensuring that physical distance does not become an absolute barrier to consistent nutrition.

These local findings mirror a growing body of national research demonstrating that a lack of adequate public transportation is inextricably linked to higher rates of household food insecurity. Conversely, the physical proximity of robust transit lines to residential neighborhoods and major grocery hubs serves as one of the strongest predictors of improved, equitable food access.

The health implications of transit extend well beyond access to groceries. Reliable public transportation is a major driver of clinical health outcomes. Nationwide, more than 1 in 5 adults with limited public transit options forgo necessary medical care entirely due to transportation barriers. When people miss appointments or can’t get to a pharmacy to fill prescriptions, common conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure can quickly escalate into complications and medical emergencies.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has emphasized that transportation policy is inherently health policy. Transit investments protect our most vulnerable neighbors – including fixed-income seniors, low-income families and individuals with disabilities – ensuring they are not isolated from the resources required to live healthy lives. When a community sustains a reliable transit network, it effectively shrinks the physical distance between people and the resources required to maintain long-term health.

Ultimately, public transit systems do much more than move commuters; they connect people to opportunities and the essentials of a healthy life. A vibrant regional public transit system is not just a calculation regarding municipal infrastructure or traffic mitigation. It is a commitment to ensuring our neighbors, seniors and working families have the physical means to access the food that sustains them and the healthcare that protects them. A truly healthy community is an accessible one, and keeping our region healthy means ensuring we keep it moving.

Pablo Monsivais, Ph.D., MPH, is a researcher and educator specializing in population nutrition and health in Spokane. Bryan Mader, DrPH, MPH is a public health nutrition professional in Spokane.