The Motley Fool: Accent on Accenture

Andrews McMeel Syndication

Shares of tech consultancy Accenture (NYSE: ACN) were recently down more than 50% over the past year, pushing the stock into bargain territory for long-term believers.

It’s not that the company isn’t growing: In the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, Accenture’s revenue rose 6% year over year to $18.7 billion while diluted earnings per share jumped 9%. What investors didn’t like was that management lowered near-term expectations while announcing three cybersecurity investments totaling $4.18 billion.

Accenture is buying full or partial control of three specialists in operational technology (OT) security. It’s all about protecting the physical stuff that keeps modern life humming along: power grids, pipelines, manufacturing facilities – and data centers. The company is making a security-focused play on the massive boom in AI-oriented data center construction.

CEO Julie Sweet put it bluntly on the earnings call: “We cannot have an AI revolution without critical infrastructure, and you cannot have those without OT security, which is where the world today is most vulnerable.”

Accenture’s stock is attractively priced, with a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.3, well below its five-year average of 23.3. Better still, Accenture’s dividend recently yielded 4.75%. It’s been buying back billions of dollars’ worth of shares, too. (The Motley Fool recommends and owns shares of and options for Accenture.)

Ask the Fool

Q. Can you explain stocks’ ticker symbols? – E.M., Hackensack, New Jersey

A. Sure. Every company listed on a United States stock exchange has a unique abbreviation to identify it, called a stock symbol or ticker symbol.

Traditionally, symbols for companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) were usually three or fewer letters, while their Nasdaq Stock Market counterparts were four or five letters long. For example, the NYSE has long been home to Coca-Cola (KO) and Merck (MRK), while Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) are on the Nasdaq.

Times have changed, though, and these days, a short ticker symbol might trade on the Nasdaq, and a four-letter one might be on the NYSE. Some companies have moved from one exchange to another, too. For example, Micron Technology (MU) and PepsiCo (PEP) are now Nasdaq stocks, while Oracle (ORCL) is now on the NYSE.

Also, companies with several classes of shares can have multiple ticker symbols, such as GOOG and GOOGL for Alphabet. And modifiers are sometimes tacked on, such as a Q if a company is in bankruptcy proceedings or a Y if it’s based outside of the U.S.

To find a company’s ticker symbol online, visit a website such as Fool.com and type the company name into the search box. It’s important to get your ticker symbol right when investing, lest you accidentally buy shares of the wrong company!

Q. What’s a good introductory investing book? – S.B., Cincinnati

A. Try John C. Bogle’s “The Little Book of Common Sense Investing: The Only Way To Guarantee Your Fair Share of Stock Market Returns” and “I Will Teach You to Be Rich: No Guilt. No Excuses. Just a 6-Week Program That Works” by Ramit Sethi.

My smartest investment

My smartest financial move relates to when I bought a home in 1974. Mortgage rates were almost 10%, so making higher monthly payments in exchange for a 15-year loan wasn’t possible. Since most of a mortgage’s early payments go toward interest, I figured out what sum was actually going to reduce the principal on my 30-year mortgage and added that amount to my monthly payments. This technique worked well for the first 10 years, and I had paid off almost 20 years of the loan, saving many thousands of dollars not spent on interest. – R.D., Westerville, Ohio

The Fool responds: That’s indeed a smart move for many homeowners. Making extra payments on principal can shorten the life of your loan; doing so regularly, even if you’re just sending in a few hundred dollars extra every month or two, can make a big difference. (Another way to do it is to send in an extra monthly payment’s worth several times a year.) It’s especially powerful if your loan’s interest rate is relatively high because every extra dollar of principal you pay off is a dollar that won’t be charged interest – for the rest of the life of the loan.

Do you have a smart or regrettable investment move to share with us? Email it to TMFShare@fool.com.