What happens next with Seahawks sale? Answering five key questions

Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – We now know the answer to the biggest question hovering over the Seahawks this summer — who will be the next owner.

The team announced Saturday that the Paul G. Allen Estate has reached an agreement to sell the team to an ownership group led by the Khosla family — specifically husband and wife, Vinod and Neeru, and son, Neal.

Vinod Khosla, 71, is a native of Pune, India, who moved to the United States in 1976, earned an MBA from Stanford and co-founded Sun Microsystems.

His wife, Neeru, who will serve as controlling owner, is also a native of India who moved to the United States shortly after the two were married in 1980.

Their son, Neal, is also a Stanford grad and the co-founder and CEO of Curai, a Palo Alto-based virtual primary and urgent care platform.

Vinod and Neal Khosla have attended 49ers games for roughly three decades, developing a love of the NFL that led to the family buying a 3.1% share of that team last summer.

That interest led to them bidding for the Seahawks once they became available in February, and on Saturday being announced as the new owners of the team.

But that news raises inevitable questions concerning the process that led to Saturday’s news and what happens now.

How quickly can the sale be approved?

The process is pretty straight forward.

The agreement will be sent for review to the NFL’s eight-person Finance Committee, which is chaired by Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and which includes New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

That group will send it to the ownership group as a whole for a vote. ESPN reported and a source confirmed that meeting will likely be held on Aug. 26.

ESPN reported that league owners were given that date to hold open for a special meeting to approve the sale. The sale will need to be approved by 24 of 32 owners.

That date is exactly two weeks before the Seahawks’ season opener on Sept. 9 against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field and will allow for the team to get the sale officially approved and introductory news conferences held and turn attention to what’s happening on the field.

Is there any reason to think the agreement won’t be approved?

There doesn’t seem to be.

The Khosla family bought what was reported as a 3.1% share of the San Francisco 49ers last summer at a reported team valuation of $8.5 billion.

That purchase had to be approved by the NFL, giving the league familiarity with a family that previously had not had any ownership involvement in the league.

Sportico.com noted Saturday that it’s “become common” for new NFL owners to have had a smaller stake in another franchise first, mentioning Carolina’s David Tepper (who had previously had a stake in the Steelers) and Washington’s Josh Harris (also the Steelers), a process that Sportico noted “gives them familiarity with the league — and vice versa.”

The league will also be vetting the other members of the ownership group.

Other names in that group had not been revealed as of Saturday evening, but may include some other Silicon Valley heavy hitters.

It does not include any former Seahawks, according to sources.

NFL rules require that a controlling owner must hold a minimum of 30% of the equity, that private equity funds can only own 10% and that the total group cannot exceed 25. The debt limit cannot exceed $1.5 billion.

The finance committee will review to assure the agreement meets all those criteria. Once the finance committee signs off, it will send the agreement to the entire ownership for approval.

The last two sales — Denver in 2022 and Washington in 2023 — were unanimously approved by the full ownership once the deals had passed muster with the finance committee.

Was there really “robust interest” in the team?

That was the term used in a memo that the NFL sent to the rest of the teams Saturday announcing the sale, as first reported by the NFL Network.

Sources confirmed that the decision came down to the Khosla family and a group led by Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal, currently governors of the Boston Celtics.

A group led by Todd Boehly, a member of the Dodgers ownership group, was also reported as weighing a bid, but it has been confirmed that group was not in the running at the end.

Sources said there were at least two other groups who were involved along the way.

There is no indication that either of those groups included, or were led, by Steve Ballmer, a Seattle-area resident who owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA, who some thought could get involved.

Was the sale price expected?

Sources confirmed the reported price of $9.612 billion, which is a record for an NFL team. Washington held it previously after changing hands for $6.05 billion in the summer of 2023.

That number did not top the $10 billion that the Los Angeles Lakers were sold for last October, which remains the most for a North American sports franchise.

There had been speculation that the Seahawks could have topped that number, and those around the NFL surely hoped it would, if for nothing else than to have bragging rights and to help raise all team valuations.

But the price for the Seahawks is a 60% increase from Washington and more than double what the Broncos went for in 2022 — $4.65 billion. It also blew away the current Forbes Magazine valuation of the Seahawks at $6.7 billion.

It’s also an almost incalculable increase from the $194 million Paul Allen paid for the team in 1997.

Paul Allen’s directive upon his death in 2018 stated that all of his assets were to eventually be sold and money directed to philanthropy.

It’s not known which charities will benefit from the sale of the Seahawks, though such information could be revealed at a later date.

Is there any reason to worry about lifelong 49ers fans from the Bay Area buying the Seahawks?

Seattle’s history of sports ownership has obviously been a little dicey with the Behring family trying to move the Seahawks to the Los Angeles area in 1996 and the Sonics moving to Oklahoma City in 2008.

It’s at least a talking point that lifelong fans of one of the Seahawks’ biggest rivals is now the owner of the team — though as noted earlier, minority owners of one team becoming majority owners of another is becoming a trend in the NFL.

But cooler heads need to understand that no one pays $9.6 billion to see a business fail. And just to get it out of the way, there’s a less than zero chance of the Seahawks moving.

Certainly, any new owner will review every aspect of the franchise and that includes the stadium. The team has a lease at Lumen Field through 2031 with three 10-year options. Certainly, the owners will be within their rights to examine Lumen and see if it needs improvements/updates. And maybe someday they explore other options in the area. But it’s hard to imagine that’s the first course of business.

All early reviews of the Khosla family buying the team appeared positive.

That included a statement from Metropolitan King County Council member Pete von Reichbauer, who helped broker the sale of the team from the Behrings to Paul Allen.

Von Reichbauer wrote in part that the Khosla family “will be bringing the same tradition of excellence that the Nordstrom family started (and) the Allen family continued. The trust got the highest bidder and the Seahawks got the best of prospective owners.”

Vinod Khosla appeared to acknowledge there will likely be at least an initial view of family as outsiders by saying in a statement that they look forward to “earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere.”

One way to help do that is by some of the family moving to Seattle. Among questions that for now still await answers.