A Grip on Sports: Not going to lie, it would have seemed weird to take a full day off, what with another perfect Spokane day on tap

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Yes, I know. Said Sunday I wouldn’t be here today. And I’m not. Really. Just woke up, couldn’t get back to sleep – darn sprinklers – and decided to make sure your had access to everything on the S-R’s website. And a few thoughts.

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• Nothing earth shattering. Just a few notes. Like this. On the plane back from Las Vegas last night, I sat in the row behind Domantas Sabonis. I couldn’t help thinking how hard it must have been for the ex-Gonzaga big man to stuff his body into the first row of the plane.

OK, it was the extra-legroom area under the new Southwest policies but still. There are times when I am glad I’ve shrunk to 5-foot-8.

Washington State coach David Riley was also on the flight, along with a couple assistants. He was returning from a gathering of alums playing in the NBA Summer League as well as doing what coaches have to do these days, drumming up financial support for his program.

Seen in the airport, but headed other ways included former Whitworth head coach Matt Logie, now at Montana State, a bunch of NBA folks and, of course, Elvis. OK, not the real Elvis, that would be weird since he died almost 50 years ago. But what trip to the desert would be complete without at least one sighting, right?

• What was going on in our neck of the woods while I was trying to avoid heat prostration in a small, tight back gym up by Nellis Air Force Base? That’s why I’m here this morning. Let’s get to the story links.

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Gonzaga: Mikey Bell, whose bat was a big reason why the Zags won their final WCC regular season baseball title, announced late in the spring he was transferring to Georgia. But the San Francisco Giants, his hometown team. might have given him something to think about. They picked the third baseman in the 19th round of baseball draft Sunday. The money might be better in Athens, but the pull of starting his professional journey has to have some allure.

Indians: Despite losing the final game of the six-game series in Eugene on Sunday 9-5, Spokane will head to the Northwest League’s four-day break with the second-half lead. Dave Nichols watched the game and has this coverage.

Mariners: At least the M’s will not be coming out of the All-Star break on Friday saddled with a five-game losing streak. Even though they lost Sunday’s starting pitcher, Emerson Hancock, in the second inning with a bruised hand. The offense and all-hands-on-deck bullpen game led to an 8-2 win over the host Rays. The M’s, however, will still enter the break a game-under .500 and trailing the Rangers in the A.L. West. … As always, it seems, Seattle has something shiny in the minors to dangle in front of us. Two things, actually. Two arms. Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan, both whom stood out in Sunday’s All-Star Futures Game. … Meant to link this yesterday and just forgot. Jim Moore has his thoughts on Randy Arozarena’s “effort” during Luis Castillo’s start the other day.

Seahawks: Could the sale of the team to the Khosla family be a win for everyone? Yes. If the Seahawks continue to win.

World Cup: The semifinals, with Spain facing France and England playing the only non-European team remaining, defending champion Argentina, has a little of everything.

Wimbledon: Walking through the concourse last night, I stopped outside a watering hole – yes, outside – to watch a little of the men’s final on the big screen. Jannik Sinner is impressive on grass. As Alexander Zverev learned. Sinner won for the second consecutive year.

Storm: Another game, another, as Dan Wilson might say “tough loss.” The Mystics rallied and held off the Storm.

Reign: For the first time this NWSL season, Seattle won a match at Lumen Field. And it came against Northwest rival Portland to boot.

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• Tuesday’s column will be back to normal. I promise. After all, I won’t arrive in Spokane after 1 a.m. and finally get to sleep around 2. My task was complicated by Comcast’s Interweb service not working this morning. The company was kind enough to send a text a couple hours after I had already figured it out. Hope the next text tells me how much they will be taking of the monthly bill. Thank goodness for cell phones. … By the way, had my getaway meal at In-N-Out. It was the best Double-Double in years. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service