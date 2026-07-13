Actress Wai Ching Ho, known as Marvel villain Madame Gao, dies at 82

By Theresa Braine New York Daily News

Actress Wai Ching Ho, who inhabited the Marvel Cinematic Universe as villainous Madame Gao in “Daredevil,” “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders,” has died.

She was 82.

Ho’s “Daredevil” co-star Peter Shinkoda first announced her death, which was later confirmed by a spokesperson on behalf of her family.

“Just lost someone very special to me. She was one of the coolest,” Shinkoda wrote on Instagram Sunday.

He led a chorus of tributes from fellow actors recalling her kindness, mentorship and generously dispensed wisdom.

“Her family are deeply grateful for the incredible outpouring of love and support and the many beautiful messages and memories people have shared about our beloved Wai,” Ho’s family said in a statement cited by numerous media outlets. “Reading how much she meant to so many is comforting to us during this difficult time.”

The family did not give a cause of death, but actor Perry Yung said on Instagram Sunday that she had “ passed away peacefully after a stroke two days ago.”

Ho was born on Nov. 16, 1943, in what was then Japanese-occupied Hong Kong and went on to a prolific acting career in movies, television series and onstage. Before originating the role of crime boss Gao, the actress played a recurring character on “One Life to Live” between 1983 and 1990. She also cropped up in several episodes of “Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens” and appeared in the procedural classic “Law & Order” and its franchise, including the “Special Victims Unit,” “Criminal Intent” and “Organized Crime” spinoffs.

“Only Murders in the Building,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Blue Bloods” and other series were also graced with Ho’s presence. The actress voiced Grandma Wu in the 2022 Pixar animated film “Turning Red” and had a small part in Robin Williams’ 1990 “Cadillac Man,” her first big-screen role.

“I won’t ever forget you. I learned every minute from you when we were together on and off set,” Shinkoda wrote on Instagram. “I know wisdom — I’d hang on your every word. We will meet again, my friend. You were beautiful.”

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