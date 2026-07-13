Dear Annie: Holding the office together alone

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I work in a small office where our boss is almost never there. She comes in late, leaves early, works from home whenever she feels like it and is often “unavailable” when problems come up. Meanwhile, the rest of us are expected to answer clients, meet deadlines, handle emergencies and keep everything running.

The frustrating part is that she still takes credit when things go well. When something goes wrong, however, she wants to know why “the team” dropped the ball. Last week, we had an upset client waiting on a decision only she could make. She finally showed up at 11:30, coffee in hand, and casually mentioned she was late because her Pilates class ran over. By then, three of us had spent the whole morning apologizing for a delay we could not fix.

It has created a lot of resentment. Morale is terrible. People whisper about it constantly, but no one wants to say anything because she has the power to make our lives miserable.

I do not mind working hard. Most of us do. What bothers me is feeling abandoned by the person who is supposed to lead us. We are tired, overworked and starting to feel taken advantage of.

How do you deal with a boss who is never around, but still expects everyone else to carry the load? – Holding Down the Fort

Dear Holding: A boss who disappears but still takes credit is not leading. She is delegating upward, downward and sideways – anywhere but to herself.

Start by documenting what is happening. Keep a calm record of missed decisions, client delays and extra work falling on the team. Then ask for a short meeting. Do not make it personal. Say, “We need clearer coverage when you are out so clients do not wait and the team knows who can make decisions.”

Offer a solution: a backup decision-maker, written priorities or set office hours when she is reachable.

If nothing changes, take your concerns higher, but keep the tone professional. Complaining about Pilates will make you sound petty. Explain that clients are being hurt will make you sound smart.

You cannot make her a better boss. But you can protect your work, your reputation and your sanity.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.