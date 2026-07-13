Farmers win right to repair their own John Deere tractors, but more reform sought

By Victor Stefanescu Minnesota Star Tribune

Minnesota and four other states joined the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in settling a high-profile lawsuit against Deere & Company, with a stipulation that the company make it easier for farmers to repair their own iconic green John Deere tractors.

For years, farmers have felt frustrated that John Deere withholds resources such as diagnostic software, delaying repairs until an authorized dealer can make a fix.

In a lawsuit filed in January 2025, Minnesota attorneys and others asserted that the Moline, Illinois, company acted unlawfully as it “inflated farmers’ repair costs and degraded farmers’ ability to obtain timely repairs.”

Minnesota Farmers Union President Gary Wertish said the settlement, which requires John Deere to provide farmers important software for repairs, is a positive step forward. He next wants farmers’ right-to-repair to become law in Minnesota.

“Hopefully we can get it to a place where they all comply and every farmer has — no matter what color piece of equipment he has — the right to fix it,” Wertish said of farm equipment manufacturers in general.

The settlement requires John Deere allow customers to purchase the same repair resources the company provides its authorized dealers. It also requires that company file reports to state and federal regulators ensuring compliance.

The states and FTC can enforce the settlement through action such as holding the company in contempt of court if it doesn’t comply with the settlement, which will end in 10 years.

The settlement could offer reprieve from costly expenses at a period of broader financial difficulty in farming. Aside from repairs, the rising cost of farm supplies like fertilizer, coupled with lower market prices on crops, is making farm profitability more difficult.

Farmers can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on equipment, Wertish said, and they “should have the right to fix it” or take it to an independent repair shop. John Deere said in a news release that the settlement provides increased transparency for its customers.

“We share the (FTC’s) and the states’ desire to put farmers first while preserving Deere’s ability to support American agricultural productivity, equipment safety and innovation,” said Denver Caldwell, vice president of aftermarket and customer support, in the release.

Ellison said in an interview that he approved the settlement, which ensures farmers are “no longer at the whim of a corporate overlord.”

He said his office is taking a “pro-agriculture approach” to business regulation, seeking to create meaningful competition in the rural economy.

“We want to be first and on the forefront of fighting for American agriculture because we are in the heartland,” Ellison said.

Ellison said right-to-repair reform is good for the environment and business, preventing consumers from tossing out damaged goods and allowing independent repair shops to sustain themselves.

“If we had a universal right to repair, and if manufacturers were required to turn over the proper codes and other materials that fixers need to fix things, we could open up whole new markets,” Ellison said.

A Minnesota law that went into effect in July 2024 required electronic makers provide independent repair shops and consumers the resources needed to repair their own devices, but it did not apply to farm equipment. Wertish hopes this changes.

“We have a new legislative session coming up, and new people getting elected, but we will be looking at opportunities to get the farm equipment included back into the Digital (Fair) Repair Act,” Wertish said.

Asked whether the settlement benefits farmers, Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing said memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the American Farm Bureau Federation and equipment manufacturers already ensured farmers and independent repair facilities “gained access to the tools necessary to make reasonable repairs” while allowing manufacturers to protect their intellectual property.

The Minnesota Farm Bureau and Minnesota Farmers Union often tackle similar issues but with different approaches.

Asked whether the settlement benefits his members, Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing said memorandums of understanding (MOUs) between the American Farm Bureau Federation and equipment manufacturers already ensured farmers and independent repair facilities “gained access to the tools necessary to make reasonable repairs” while allowing manufacturers to protect their intellectual property.

“We have already seen this process work for our members and believe it is an effective solution, and we need to keep those lines of communication open,” Glessing said in a statement.