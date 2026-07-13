Ferguson wants FAFSA required for graduation

By Dahlia Bazzaz Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson wants to make the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, a high school graduation requirement, arguing that too many students are leaving money for college and job training on the table simply because they never complete the form.

The proposal, announced Monday, would still allow students to opt out if they choose not to complete the application. But requiring students to either submit the FAFSA or formally decline would ensure schools have conversations with every senior about financial aid before they graduate, Ferguson said during a news conference at Highline College.

“We need to do more as a state to make sure that young people unlock that future for themselves,” he said.

Lawmakers will consider this along with several other possible changes to graduation requirements in 2027. The state Board of Education is also developing recommendations that include revisions to other graduation requirements, while Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has proposed adding a yearlong course focused on financial literacy and postsecondary readiness for high school seniors.

These proposals are part of a broader push to increase the number of Washington residents earning degrees, certificates and workforce credentials at a time when employers continue to face shortages of trained workers. In order to meet the needs of the state’s economy, 70% of students need to get a credential beyond high school, according to the Washington Roundtable, an organization representing executives from major companies. Right now, that number is around 40%.

Though Washington has one of the most generous financial assistance programs in the country, lackluster completion of FAFSA – which is required to get state or federal aid – means many students don’t take advantage. Most other states in the country outperform Washington when it comes to FAFSA completion.

“We’ve done terribly,” said Ferguson.

The state has tried with some success to boost participation, including through targeted campaigns at specific high schools and the launch of a chatbot that reminds families about deadlines. Last year, Ferguson issued an executive order to investigate the state’s FAFSA problem and toured high schools around the state to discuss the issue.

During Monday’s news conference, Ferguson said it was a problem of awareness. He recalled visiting Renton High School, where a student approached him after an event.

He made it clear that he had no idea that this financial aid existed,” Ferguson said.

A dozen states including California, Texas and New York require students to complete the form and have an opt-out option. The states with those requirements are usually at the top of national rankings for FAFSA completion. Some school districts in Washington require it too.

Federal Way Public Schools, for example, requires seniors to complete the FAFSA or an opt-out form and posts a completion rate of about 67%, compared with the statewide average of 53%. In southeast Washington, the College Place School District, which also requires students to complete a FAFSA, has a completion rate of 74%.

“We know that if it’s required, the results are there, said Ferguson.