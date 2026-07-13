Man shot by Stevens County deputies after he was accused of firing on children is identified

The Stevens County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed by local deputies last week after they claimed he was shooting at children.

Blaine Branham, 82, died of gunshot wounds Wednesday. The manner of his death was listed as a homicide.

Deputies responded to a rural community 3 miles east of the Lake Spokane Campground after 5 p.m. because a woman reported a man, now identified as Branham, had fired shots at her children, the Steven’s County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release last week.

The woman’s husband went to talk to Branham and was confronted with a gun, according to the release.

Responding deputies made multiple attempts to contact Branham at his residence that evening. He exited the house around 8:20 p.m. carrying a handgun and refused to obey orders while advancing on the deputies at the scene, the release states.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy deployed a less lethal round like a bean bag or foam projectile that was initially effective, but Branham still raised his handgun at the deputies. Four of the deputies fired multiple rounds at Branham, killing him.

The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on leave as the incident is investigated by the Washington State Patrol. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said they do not plan to release additional information.