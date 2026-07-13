Market Street Flea Market offers treasures along Hillyard streets

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

For all the shoppers and treasure hunters out there, the Market Street Flea Market is here.

On July 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Market Street will be shut down between Wellesley and Joseph avenues to host a giant flea market.

“Everything we do is to bring people to Hillyard. I’m all about Hillyard,” Market Street business district head Daniel Dearth said.

Dearth said the market began two years before COVID and took a pause post-pandemic.

“Last year was the first time we brought it back after COVID,” Dearth said.

The event is the biggest it has ever been with over 60 vendors spanning seven different locations along Market Street, and has everything from sports cards to handmade bowls.

For those interested in selling, not shopping, spots are still open to sell household, handmade or used or new items.

You can reserve a 10-by-10 spot in-person at Dr. D’s Treasures (5501 N. Market St.), owned by Dearth, for just $30.

“I hope everyone has a good experience, and maybe leaves with a treasure or two,” Dearth said.

The next event is slated for Sept. 26, which will be the third market of the year.