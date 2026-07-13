Sam Neill, ‘Jurassic Park’ actor, dies aged 78

Sam Neill attends the 2025 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on Feb. 7, 2025, in Gold Coast, Australia. (Chris Hyde/Getty Images North America/TNS)

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“Jurassic Park” star Sam Neill has died aged 78, his family has confirmed.

The Northern Ireland-born New Zealand actor, best known for playing Dr. Alan Grant in the blockbuster dinosaur franchise, died in Sydney, Australia, on Monday.

A statement posted to Instagram read: “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.”

Neill announced in April 2026 that he was cancer-free after treatment, three years after revealing he was battling a “ferocious” and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The statement added: “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

Born in Omagh, Northern Ireland, to an English mother and New Zealand father, Neill first gained attention for his role in the 1977 thriller “Sleeping Dogs.”

His breakthrough came in 1993’s “Jurassic Park,” a franchise he later returned to in “Jurassic Park III” and 2022’s “Jurassic World Dominion.”

Neill earned acclaim for performances in films including “The Piano,” “The Hunt For Red October,” and “Hunt For The Wilderpeople.”

He also found success on television, playing Major Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of “Peaky Blinders,” with further appearances in “The Tudors,” “The Simpsons” and “Alcatraz.”