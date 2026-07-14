1 dead, 2 missing after boat capsizes near Alcatraz Island

Reuters

One person died and two others remained missing Tuesday after a pontoon boat carrying 19 people capsized and sank in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, triggering a massive search-and-rescue operation involving the U.S. Coast Guard, local fire crews, helicopters and private vessels.

The Coast Guard initially reported responding to a vessel fire near Alcatraz and launched a rescue mission after receiving reports of an emergency involving ​a boat carrying 19 people. However, San Francisco officials later said they found no evidence that a fire had occurred.

According to San Francisco fire officials, 16 people were rescued after the vessel overturned between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. One person was confirmed ⁠dead and two others remained unaccounted for Tuesday evening as crews continued searching the bay.

Reuters reported that local television footage showed the vessel largely submerged during the rescue effort. ‌Earlier reports indicated 17 people had been pulled from the water.

The San Francisco ​Fire Department received the emergency call shortly after 3:30 p.m. The pontoon-style recreational boat had departed from the St. Francis Yacht Club before capsizing, authorities said.

Rescue crews established a triage area ashore and transported survivors to Fort Mason, where some were treated by paramedics. Officials said several people suffered injuries, though most appeared to be related to the fall into the water ⁠rather than burns. Authorities also said some passengers entered the bay without life jackets.

Divers, helicopters and ‌11 rescue vessels searched the area into Tuesday ‌evening. Officials said strong winds, changing tides and notoriously difficult conditions around Alcatraz were complicating the operation.

“This search will go on for some time,” a San Francisco fire official said during a briefing.

The vessel eventually ⁠sank in approximately 120 feet of water and was reportedly leaking fuel. Personal belongings from the boat could still be seen floating on the surface as crews searched for the missing passengers.

Here’s what we know about the incident in San ‌Francisco Bay.

What happened to the boat that capsized near ‌Alcatraz Island?

The emergency unfolded around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, when the San Francisco Fire Department received a report of a vessel fire about 600 yards off Alcatraz Island. Responders launched a full marine fire response, but the first crews on scene instead found a ⁠capsized three-deck pontoon boat in the water.

San Francisco Fire Chief Dean Crispen said police marine units were first ​to reach the vessel.

“The Police Department Marine ⁠Unit arrived ​first on the scene and found a capsized vessel, a three-deck pontoon boat, with one patient who was severely injured,” Crispen said during a news briefing. “They initiated CPR and an immediate transport to the shore. And this patient was declared deceased.”

What have officials said about the Alcatraz boat rescue operation?

Authorities said 19 people were believed to have been ⁠aboard the vessel.

At one point during the response, officials reported that 13 survivors were safely ashore and that three others were transported to California Pacific Medical Center for treatment.

“We are still conducting an active search of the area,” Crispen said. “We have 11 vessels on the water conducting that ⁠search. We are going to continue for hours, to make sure that we find these two missing people, if possible.”

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie expressed condolences to the victim’s family and said multiple agencies had joined the rescue effort.

“I want to express my condolences to the family members of the deceased,” Lurie said. “This is an all-hands-on-deck search and, ⁠hopefully, rescue.”

Lurie also thanked the U.S. Coast Guard, San ‌Francisco Police Department, Oakland police and fire crews for assisting in the operation.

The search involved ​11 rescue vessels, divers, ‌helicopters and marine units from multiple agencies as crews searched the waters between Alcatraz Island and the Golden Gate Bridge. ​Debris from the boat was seen floating on the bay as responders continued looking for the missing passengers.

Information from Reuters was used in this report. Additional details were provided by San Francisco officials during a Tuesday news briefing.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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