A Peter Thiel-backed startup makes a surprising bet: Putting reporters in statehouses

By Scott Nover and Elizabeth Dwoskin Washington Post

Nothing opens up Silicon Valley wallets quite like artificial intelligence: AI promises to transform health care, education, even how militaries wage war.

But one AI start-up has attracted $70 million in investment from some of Northern California’s most prominent firms by doing something unusual for the move-fast-and-break-things tech sector: hiring local journalists and sticking them in statehouses.

The startup, called State Affairs, has entered a realm of journalism that has been decimated by massive cuts in recent years. The beleaguered local news industry had just 850 full-time statehouse reporters tasked with covering 7,386 state legislators, according to 2022 numbers from the Pew Research Center.

But this venture puts a twist on local reporting. The stories produced - without AI - will then be fed into a large language model, with the goal of organizing the information for high-paying subscribers from companies, nonprofits, and governments.

State Affairs combines media and technology at a time when tensions between the two industries are at a fever pitch.

While some news organizations have struck deals with AI companies - The Washington Post has a content partnership with ChatGPT maker OpenAI - others have alleged wrongdoing in court. The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft in December 2023 over copyright violations stemming from unauthorized use of its journalism to train AI models. The Wall Street Journal’s parent company, along with the New York Post, sued AI search engine Perplexity over similar claims.

The mistrust goes back decades.

Many media executives were embittered that search engines and social media platforms broke up the strongholds that media organizations once held over news and advertising revenue.

And many tech world denizens are deeply critical of the profession of journalism, including some of State Affairs’ own investors. Among them is Founders Fund, controlled by billionaire Peter Thiel, who famously bankrolled a lawsuit against Gawker, ultimately bringing financial ruin upon the company.

A State Affairs board member, Keith Rabois of Khosla Ventures, has repeatedly used his X account to attack mainstream media, calling out certain outlets for their coverage. A decade ago, he said “today’s AI” can write news stories “on par or better” than journalists.

In an interview on Thursday, Rabois insisted State Affairs is “not a journalism product” but a data and technology company - even as he called journalism “indispensable” to it and “the original sort of primary root insight” behind the idea.

“You need journalists on Earth,” he said. “We have other ways of getting data. But without human journalists, it would be impossible to stitch everything together.”

Evan Burns and Jamie Seltzer, founders of State Affairs, speak eloquently about the importance of reliable, nonpartisan journalism. “AI can’t build sources,” Burns said. “It can’t ask follow-up questions. It can’t go knock on the doorframe of the chief of staff of the whatever.”

The company quietly launched in 2022 and brought in veteran journalist Alison Bethel as editor in chief. Bethel, a former editor at the Boston Globe and the Detroit News who most recently was a vice president at the nonprofit Report for America, describes herself in old-fashioned terms: “I’m deep, deep, deep in the news. I’m old-school, you know? I’m tape-recorder-in-your-face kinda old-school.”

But she is candid that State Affairs doesn’t operate the way traditional newsrooms do: “In other mainstream newsrooms that I’ve worked in, there’s been a clear separation of church and state - down to opinion editorial on a separate floor, sales on a separate floor, even the tech department in a separate wing,” she said. “That’s not the case at State Affairs. Everything that we do builds on top of each segment of our business, which I think makes us more successful.”

State Affairs aims to use AI to make the opaque world of state legislation and regulation more transparent for companies, organizations and political offices - giving them an edge much like the Bloomberg terminal has empowered traders with instantaneous information.

Pricing ranges from $600 per year for statehouse news coverage and $3,500 for full access to State Affairs data and tools, such as bill-tracking; access to all 50 states costs more - which Burns said can run as high as a Bloomberg terminal - tens of thousands per year.

The company has 186 total employees including an editorial staff of 76 people in 14 state capitals, Washington, D.C., and its headquarters in Miami.

To fill out their newsroom, they acquired several local news imprints, including the Arizona Capitol Times and North Carolina’s NC Insider. Some of the new hires had left or been laid off from local newsrooms such as the Baltimore Sun and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Rabois traced his conviction about the need for reliable local news to his time running policy operations at PayPal in the early 2000s, when he oversaw as many as 17 lobbyists trying to track state-level developments by hand - an approach he called impossible to scale across all 50 states without something like State Affairs.

Investors also include those closer to the world of journalism: Alex Mather and Adam Hansmann, who founded sports juggernaut Athletic and sold it to the New York Times Co. for $550 million in 2022, as well as former Washington Post executive editor Marcus Brauchli and his firm, North Base Media.

“This is an AI-powered intelligence platform,” Brauchli said. “It’s moated behind a deep reservoir of proprietary journalism and systems for delivering real-time information from state capitols, where information is often hard to come by or opaque.”

Brauchli also has his criticisms of the largest AI companies. “Any business that starts off as sort of industrialized theft, I have a problem with,” he said, referring to how LLMs were trained on other people’s journalism.

Alex Mahadevan, director of the Poynter Institute’s MediaWise project on media and AI literacy, is skeptical of the concept. “Grounding AI in journalism makes AI more trustworthy, but I wouldn’t say it’s trustworthy, period. Answers will still be unpredictable. There will always be some errors (what people call hallucinations),” he wrote in an email to The Post.

Mahadevan continued: “They’re 100 percent right that good journalism is perhaps some of the most valuable data for training their models. But I don’t trust this business model to support our industry in the way they may be pitching it to folks.”

Seth Lewis, incoming distinguished professor of AI and media studies at the University of Virginia, is more torn. “It’s probably an open question whether this is a net positive or net negative,” he said. “To the extent they’re clearly doing public affairs reporting around statehouses - this is something that has been rapidly, vastly diminished over the last couple of decades. We should cheer any more reporting being done in areas where we seriously need it.”

“But on the other hand, there are big issues of access that I would have questions about,” he said. “Journalists could be reduced to mere raw-material suppliers for this new information ecosystem.”

Burns and Seltzer, the founders, maintain State Affairs is both a strong business and a boon for the news industry. “This is probably the first example of an AI platform actually paying for and, frankly, driving up the market value of original nonpartisan reporting,” Burns said.

“Our journalists really are kind of like the last line of defense in finding these things, and if we don’t cover them, sometimes they will never, ever be covered,” Seltzer added.

An outsider to journalism before this, he said it has taught him “a level of gravity” the company has to carry: “It’s not just building a great company - it’s also kind of effectuating the trajectory of the country in some instances.”