Alaska Airlines adding seasonal flight to Honolulu in December

Alaska Airlines is adding a seasonal-direct flight to Honolulu option for Spokane travelers that will run from December through April, the airlines announced on Tuesday.

The flight out of Spokane International Airport will provide a direct route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

“We’re delighted to help make nonstop Honolulu service a reality for our community and are grateful to Alaska Airlines for their continued partnership and investment in Spokane,” said Spokane Airports CEO Dave Haring in a news release. “Hawaii, which welcomes more than 230 passengers originating from the Inland Northwest each day, has been a longtime growth target.”

The new Spokane-to-Honolulu flight will be offered on Saturdays from Dec. 19 through April 17 using a Boeing 737 Max. The new route also unlocks same-day connections to Kahului on Maui, Līhue on Kauai and Kona and Hilo on Hawaii Island, according to the release.

“Hawaii has long been a favorite destination for Inland Northwest travelers, and nonstop Honolulu service has been one of the top requests from our Spokane-area guests,” Kirsten Amrine, a vice president with Alaska Airlines, said in the release.

The Saturday flights will depart Spokane at 9 a.m. and arrive in Honolulu at 2:03 p.m.

The return leg will leave Honolulu at 2:33 p.m. and arrive in Spokane at 10:42 p.m.

“This new seasonal route is one way we’re making travel easier in both directions, connecting Spokane-area guests to Oahu and the Neighbor Islands, while giving travelers from Hawaii a nonstop link to the Inland Northwest for family, work, school or adventure,” Amrine said.