American League dominates in anticlimactic MLB All-Star Game

Tampa Bay pitcher Drew Rasmussen, right, a Mt. Spokane grad, shakes hands with Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman during the seventh inning of the MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Rasmussen recorded two outs, striking out one, before being replaced after walking a batter. (Getty Images)

By Andy McCullough The Athletic

PHILADELPHIA – They had waited for hours, through a fusillade of mid-game fireworks, through an injury scare to one of baseball’s brightest young stars. They sat through innings that zipped by without incident, a tidy summation of the supremacy of pitching in the modern game. The fans at Citizens Bank Park rode out the doldrums of the 96th MLB All-Star Game because they knew Bryce Harper resided on the bench of the National League, and for as long as his presence lingered, so did the possibility of magic.

The moment arrived in the bottom of the sixth inning, when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts activated Harper, the two-time MVP and face of the Phillies franchise. Harper acknowledged the crowd. He fiddled with an earpiece connecting him to the Fox broadcast crew and eyed Cleveland Guardians closer Cade Smith.

“This guy’s disgusting,” Harper murmured to the announcers and all the folks at home. “So we’ll see what happens, boys.”

Five pitches later, Harper went the way of so many others during a 4-0 victory for the American League. He struck out swinging, unable to catch up to the pitching on display. The box score on Tuesday featured 27 strikeouts and only two hits. Harper could not inject slugging into the contest. No one could, at least until Chicago White Sox infielder Miguel Vargas launched a solo home run in the eighth inning.

It was an evening of anticlimax. The game took place without the MVPs of the 2025 season. Los Angeles Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani was dealing with a knee issue. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been sidelined since May with injured ribs. Another potential calamity surfaced on Tuesday when Tampa Bay Rays star Junior Caminero left the game after getting hit by a pitch in the third inning; an X-ray on his hand came back clean, allowing the night to pass without controversy.

The day began with the rattling of sabers. Inside a hotel ballroom about 3 miles north of the park, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA interim director Bruce Meyer offered conflicting visions for the future of the sport, a disagreement that foretells a labor stoppage this winter. With the collective bargaining agreement set to expire in December, the owners have proposed a salary cap system. The union has sworn it will never accept a cap. The standoff could spill into the 2027 season if the owners, as they did after 2021, initiate a lockout.

Manfred has framed the cap as a panacea for less competitive franchises and an antidote for the hegemony of the back-to-back champion Dodgers. Manfred suggested that the success of recent on-field tweaks, like the implementation of the pitch clock and the automated ball-strike system, authorized the owners to overhaul the game’s financial infrastructure.

“We’re doing exactly the same thing we did with the rule changes,” Manfred said. “We’re listening to our fans. What our fans, in a number of our markets are telling us … is there’s a lack of competitive balance in the game. Everything we’ve proposed is directed at addressing that fan concern.”

Meyer claimed the owners are pursuing a cap for the purposes of lining their pockets, in the form of compressed salaries and heightened franchise values, rather than heartening their customers. “Subsidized mediocrity,” he called it.

“A salary cap is the ultimate excuse not to compete,” Meyer said. “It’s the ultimate excuse for an owner to say ‘Gee, I would like to make the team better, but I can’t.’ Salary caps are bad for fans. Salary caps prevent teams from doing the things that they believe are in their interest to make the team better.”

An idealist could view the competing chatter as throat-clearing typical of a high-stakes labor negotiation. An alarmist might worry about the possibility of an upcoming summer without baseball. A realist understands that the days between the 96th All-Star Game and the 97th edition could reshape the contours of the modern game.

Manfred and Meyer, of course, each represent a bigger constituency. Few of the owners deign to regularly speak with the media. And the players tend to be reluctant to pontificate about the inner machinations of bargaining, especially on a stage purported to celebrate the game. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout brushed aside a question about the cap in a fashion typical of his peers.

“I think it’s bad for the game,” he said. “I think the game’s in a great spot right now.”

Trout grew up in Millville, New Jersey, about 45 minutes south of Citizens Bank Park. He was one of the few visitors to receive less-than-shabby treatment from the crowd. The fans greeted him warmly when he led off the first inning – and continued to cheer when Phillies ace Cristopher Sánchez fanned him with a changeup. The rest of the inning was less pleasant for the locals: the American League stitched together three runs, plated with a two-run single from New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger, who earned the game’s MVP honors, and another two-out knock from fellow Yankee Ben Rice.

The ballpark fell to a hush in the third inning, when St. Louis Cardinals reliever Riley O’Brien misfired with a 98-mph sinker. The two-seamer darted into the right-handed batter’s box and collided with Caminero’s hand. Caminero tumbled into the dirt. He lingered there for a few moments before hopping up and bounding down the stairs toward the clubhouse. He departed the ballpark with a Phillies doctor in search of an X-ray machine.

“I honestly thought something was broken,” Caminero said.

Caminero, a 23-year-old third baseman, has built on a breakout campaign in 2025 with an even more impressive first half in 2026. Caminero entered the break with 28 home runs and a .927 OPS. He catalyzes the offense of a surprising first-place Rays team. To lose him for an extended period would demonstrate the hidden menace of an exhibition like this, where it is all fun and games until someone loses control of a heater.

The front office and fan base of Tampa Bay could exhale when Caminero’s X-ray came back negative. So could O’Brien.

The bats stayed quiet for most of the night. The National League did not produce a base runner until New York Mets outfielder Juan Soto singled in the fourth. A string of 10 consecutive AL batters failed to reach base from the third to the sixth. A sterling defensive play by second baseman Ernie Clement drew some cheers to end the fifth. Clement ranged to his right on a grounder from Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages. After a backhand stop, Clement jumped from shallow center field and threw to first in time.

After the third inning, the first runner to advance beyond first base was Vargas, a former Dodgers prospect facing Dodgers starter Justin Wrobleski in the eighth inning. Wrobleski tried to sneak a slider through the front door. Vargas parked the pitch in the left-field seats. Wrobleski, for his part, rebounded in fitting fashion for the evening: he struck out the next batter.