Australia to establish government AI office to coordinate regulation

By Christine Chen Reuters

SYDNEY – Australia will create an office at the heart of government to manage the development of AI standards, seeking to balance the ​need to attract investment with effective regulation of the disruptive technology.

The “Office of AI” will be established within the ⁠Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and ensure a ‌whole-of-government approach across different ministries.

Prime Minister ​Anthony Albanese is expected to announce the initiative in a major address on Wednesday in Sydney.

“Up until now, our response has been issue-by-issue, sector ⁠by sector,” Albanese is expected to ‌say.

“But just as ‌government developed coordinated approaches for other significant technologies: from civil aviation in the ⁠1920s to genetics in the 1990s, we must do this with AI as well.”

The approach ‌is a world-first and ‌will enhance Australia’s appeal as a destination for AI investment by providing more clarity for approvals ⁠and a more streamlined compliance process, Albanese ​is expected to ⁠say.

The ​announcement comes as Australia seeks to position itself as an AI leader and a global hub for data centers, while facing calls ⁠for tougher regulation as the technology spreads through the economy.

Concerns are growing that AI will lead to ⁠job losses and higher energy costs, infringe on safety, security and intellectual property, and harm the environment through the expansion of data ⁠centres that require vast ‌amounts of water.

Australia currently does not ​have ‌any specific AI laws, and instead relies on ​a range of privacy and consumer protection laws as well as a voluntary AI ethics framework.

(Reporting by Christine Chen in Sydney; Editing by Kate Mayberry)