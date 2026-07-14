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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Body found in Medical Lake

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By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A body was found in Medical Lake on Tuesday, and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating.

Someone reported around 2 p.m. seeing what appeared to be a body in the lake, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies, Major Crimes detectives, Forensic Unit and Emergency Operations/Dive Team responded to the scene.

It’s not known how the person died or whether it was accidental, criminal or otherwise, the sheriff’s office said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the person who died and their cause and manner of death.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.