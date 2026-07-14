Do Seattle Kraken have any big moves left after quiet offseason? | Analysis

By Kate Shefte Seattle Times

This is the slowest time of the year for the NHL. The rush of league transactions the week of July 1 gave way to a steady trickle of news, which has now all but stopped. That isn’t unusual.

Salary arbitration hearings are scheduled between July 20 and Aug. 1, and players will usually settle before their assigned dates. Fifteen restricted free agents filed for arbitration this summer and none of them were Kraken players.

On the list is Jason Robertson, who famously spurned the Kraken’s advances in late June. His future remains unresolved. It’s assumed he still wants to wind up back with the Dallas Stars, and everyone is trying to find a way to make that happen.

Since their failed attempt to lure Roberston leaked, the Kraken have been quiet. They signed a 23-year-old forward with a high ceiling, Mackey Samoskevich, whom they acquired in an offseason trade. They agreed to terms with enforcer Curtis Douglas, who will probably see limited action. They inked a pair of minor-leaguers, goaltender Victor Östman and defenseman Ville Ottavainen, to extensions. Jacob Melanson is the only RFA who received a qualifying offer, but hasn’t signed.

Just as important is who walked away. The Kraken let go of two inaugural season players, another wave in the changing of the guard. Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak landed in Vancouver, and winger Jaden Schwartz signed with Colorado. Despite rumors he was being courted as soon as he hit the open market, winger Eeli Tolvanen remains a free agent. Third goalie Matt Murray hasn’t signed anywhere either.

With the advantage of hindsight, it would have been better to get a few draft picks for those players at the trade deadline. But the Kraken were still in playoff contention then.

Rumors that the Kraken were dangling young center Shane Wright in trade negotiations swirled in February, as Seattle attempted to lure Artemi Panarin from the New York Rangers. Panarin showed a clear preference for L.A. and that’s where he wound up, even though the Kraken reportedly offered a longer contract and more money.

Wright’s agent, Kurt Overhardt, seemingly applied some public pressure this month when he told NHL insider Elliotte Friedman his group had “positive conversations” with Kraken general manager Jason Botterill.

“He has agreed to move Shane this summer to a team in need of a top young (center),” Overhardt told Friedman.

That was big news without this caveat from Friedman: “Other executives who’ve spoken to Seattle said there’s obviously an agreement between team and agent to work together, but the Kraken made it extremely clear they expect a fair price and won’t be pressured into anything they don’t want to do. In other words, they are making no guarantees.”

Botterill offered no comment in Friedman’s article. Days earlier he offered the Times a standard commitment to Wright.

“Our coaching staff continues to interact with him throughout the summer,” Botterill said June 26. “He’s a young, 22-year-old center in the National Hockey League. He had 19 goals, almost 20 goals his first year. You look at the stats, (they) might have dropped off a little bit last year, but I think his two-way play actually improved a lot.

“Look, it’s something (where) there’s discussions with different teams about when they ask about different players … But right now, our focus is continuing to be — what do we have to do to get more out of Shane, to help him and allow him to have more success on the ice? You talk about offensive, sort of ice-time opportunities, or roles. Those are things that we continue to talk about.”

That was a brief history of Wright’s complicated history in Seattle. Once seen as a future NHL star, he enjoyed a promising rookie campaign in 2024-25 under Dan Bylsma, a mentor of sorts who had coached him in the American Hockey League. But Bylsma was fired by the Kraken after one season at the helm.

Wright, the fourth overall pick in 2022, took a step back in production last season with 12 goals and 27 points through 74 games. He won 39.7% of his faceoffs, which is toward the bottom of the league rankings for full-time centers. It’s not uncommon for young centers to struggle on the faceoff dot — mastery takes time. But the door is open for someone else to take those shifts.

The Kraken brought in Chandler Stephenson as a free agent in 2024. Among other tasks, Stephenson could shelter Seattle’s young centers, including Wright. But he also effectively blocked Wright’s move up to second-line center. In this results-based industry — in a franchise that refuses to commit to a rebuild and insists on winning now — veteran Stephenson is the safer option. Wright is stuck in Seattle’s bottom six forwards and averaging just 13:48 per night, a slight decline from the previous season. Wright averaged more ice time than true rookie Berkly Catton and the rotating cast on Seattle’s fourth line, and that’s it.

Wright is unable to play his way into a bigger role. Whether that’s due to his own shortcomings or a staunch commitment to Stephenson and his $6.25M cap hit is the subject of much debate. Either way, watching a 22-year-old, presumptive first-overall pick’s career stall out is not in anyone’s best interests, and if he wants to try and reach his potential in a different system on a more talented squad, that’s understandable.

If no one is willing to pay what the Kraken think he’s worth, Wright was the picture of professionalism in the face of trade rumors this spring. He could very well tune it out and report to training camp as usual. That feels unlikely, but possible.

The next Kraken news could be that Wright’s time in Seattle has ended. Less likely is an extension for defenseman Vince Dunn or forward Jared McCann, both of whom are entering the last year of their respective deals. Botterill said they were not engaged in contract negotiations as of the draft weekend.

“In our minds, they’ll be a big part of our group here,” Botterill said.

Least likely would be a buyout. Botterill said he wasn’t considering any.