Frontier Airlines picks Space X’s Starlink for in-flight Wi-Fi, joining high-speed internet arms race

By Jordan Parker Dallas Morning News

Frontier Airlines will retrofit its fleet of more than 180 aircraft with Starlink, becoming the latest carrier to join the inflight high-speed internet arms race by partnering with Elon Musk’s SpaceX subsidiary.

The Denver-based budget carrier said it plans to deploy its first Starlink-equipped aircraft in early 2027, adding that it will be the first U.S. airline to offer customers access to Starlink’s internet through a new system directly managed by Starlink. Frontier touted Starlink’s gate-to-gate connectivity potential for its employees, saying it will lead to “improved operational performance and more seamless customer service.”

The potential for high-speed internet on Frontier flights could equip the airline to better compete with legacy carriers at DFW International Airport, where it has built up a significant presence over the past few years. After Spirit Airlines’ collapse, Frontier now is the unquestioned dominant budget airline at DFW Airport, the central hub of American Airlines.

In combination with Frontier, other members of Indigo Partners’ portfolio, including Wizz Air, Volaris, JetSMART and Cebu Pacific, plan to install Starlink on over 1,000 aircraft, according to Frontier.

Frontier’s intentions to add internet to its aircraft had been known since last year after the company’s former CEO Barry Biffle replied to a LinkedIn post saying, “It’s coming.” Historically, Frontier has declined to offer added amenities like Wi-Fi, in-flight entertainment, or electric outlets in order to keep costs low for the company and the consumer, as it notes on its website.

But in the airline industry, things are quickly changing, with customers demanding increased connectivity on flights. That has led carriers like Fort Worth-based American, Dallas-based Southwest and Chicago-based United to choose Starlink to take its internet service to the next level. Meanwhile, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and JetBlue are partnering with Amazon’s Leo service.

Starlink uses satellite constellation technology in a low Earth orbit to bring high-speed internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more, according to the company’s website. The service is operated by SpaceX, the Texas-based aerospace company founded by Musk.

Starlink offers more benefits than existing satellite Wi-Fi since it sits in a lower orbit in space. Starlink orbits the Earth at about 340 miles and covers the entire globe, cutting the latency time — the data time between the user and satellite — to about 25 milliseconds, according to its website.

“We’re continuing to invest in the products and services that matter most to our customers,” Frontier’s CEO Jimmy Dempsey said in a statement. “Starlink transforms the onboard experience, giving customers the flexibility to work, stream, browse, and stay connected throughout their journey.”