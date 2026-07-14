Gonzaga women retain wealth of experience through offseason: ‘We’re capable of a lot’

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Editor’s note: This is the first in a multi-part series examining the offseason for the Gonzaga women’s basketball program.

The last time the Gonzaga women’s basketball team returned a mostly veteran team as it will in 2026-27, it posted the best record in school history.

That season three years ago featured the Super Seniors – Yvonne Ejim, the Truong twins, Eliza Hollingsworth and Brynna Maxwell who benefited from an extra year granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They won two NCAA Tournament games at home, culminating with a trip to the Sweet 16.

The Zags don’t want to duplicate the 2023-24 season. They want more.

“We’re capable of a lot,” GU coach Lisa Fortier said.

Gonzaga is in the individual development phase of its offseason training. The Zags won’t begin to know what they collectively look like until preseason practices begin in late September.

The Bulldogs return four starters and five other lettermen off a team that won the West Coast Conference Tournament championship in its final season in the league. The year ended in Minneapolis in an 81-66 loss to Ole Miss in a n NCAA Tournament opener that finished closer than how it played out the first three quarters.

Gonzaga finished 24-10 last season, a second straight year with 24 victories. The Zags could have won a couple more overall, but they got what they earned considering they started the season as one of the least experienced returning teams under Fortier.

There were a number of question marks entering the 2025-26 season. There are fewer unknowns two months away from the start of the 2026-27 preseason practices.

The 2023-24 team finished 32-4 with each starter averaging in double figures. Ejim won the first of back-to-back WCC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of Year honors.

The team Fortier will put on the court this year will have multiple players able to score in double figures. Scoring will not be an issue.

The Zags’ anchors are arguably two of the better players Fortier has had as she enters her 13th season. Redshirt sophomore Lauren Whittaker, a 6-foot-3 forward, and two-time WCC First Team point guard Allie Turner, a junior who will start for a third consecutive season, will be the pieces opponents will most certainly design defenses to defend.

Whittaker is coming off the best season ever by a Zag freshman. She became the first Bulldog freshman to be named the WCC Player of the Year. She also was named WCC Freshman of the Year.

What will determine much of the team’s identity is how much they improve defensively. Fortier, a defensive-minded coach, expects better defense than last season.

Whittaker, Turner, senior Ines Bettencourt and transfers Zeryhia Aokuso and Taylor Smith, both juniors, started all but one game last year.

Aokuso, a guard, and Smith, a forward, played the fewest minutes of the starters, averaging 23.7 and 23.0, respectively. Fortier would like to use Aokuso occasionally at the point to give Turner a break. Smith finished second in assists and got many of them from high-low sets with Whittaker.

The Zags return a bench that is deeper than the 2023-24 team, and they add to the depth with two transfers and a freshman.

Nobody knew what Jaiden Haile, a true freshman from Fargo, North Dakota, could do when she arrived last fall. It didn’t take the 6-2 forward long to turn heads.

Haile earned the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year. She and junior-to-be Teryn Gardner, a three-sport standout from Mead, were consistently the first two players off Fortier’s bench. They played practically the same amount of minutes. Gardner, who transferred to Gonzaga after a freshman season at Boise State, averaged 20.0 minutes to Haile’s 19.4 per game.

Haile averaged 7.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Gardner contributed 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds. Combined it was an impactful 13.1 points and 9.5 rebounds per game, equivalent to a starter.

Fortier could go with a sizable, physical starting lineup with Haile or a guard-heavy rotation with Gardner.

When Fortier has set a starting lineup, especially the last three seasons, she hasn’t varied. So it’s likely the four returning starters will be back on the court first when the season tips off.

Gonzaga’s Lisa Fortier will enter the program’s first year in the Pac-12 with one of her most experienced groups in 12 years as head coach. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Fortier stresses, though, that the starting lineups she has settled on over the years aren’t necessarily the five best players on the roster.

“Some of my coaches prefer a stable starting lineup and that has worked out OK for us in the past,” Fortier said. “My mentality about it is it’s just the first rotation. It’s about the group that starts the best.”

If Fortier changes things up in the starting lineup, there are probably eight players in the mix, six already mentioned. The other two are senior forward McKynnlie Dalan and sophomore-to-be guard Julia Wilson.

“Maybe this is the year it (the starting lineup) rotates around, who knows,” Fortier said. “We’ve got to find that group that gets off to good starts and have people who can fill the roles and set the tempo of games.”

Dalan has been plagued by injuries since she arrived at Gonzaga two years ago after spending her freshman season at the University of Minnesota. Wilson showed flashes of her potential while playing 10.4 minutes per game. Occasionally she was on the court late in games.

Returning junior guard Christabel Osarobo, who saw limited time last year, must make a case that she’s ready to take on more this season.

Unlike the last couple of seasons when Fortier had to start freshmen and transfers out of necessity, she doesn’t have to throw any of the newbies into the fire immediately this year. But 6-2 freshman forward Abby Lusk, 6-foot junior wing Emmy Roach who transferred from Rider and 5-6 senior point guard Jocelyn Medina who arrives in Spokane from Denver will have ample opportunity to earn playing time. Just how much is to be determined.

Fortier is looking forward to starting the season with stability. A difficult task will be determining how to divvy up the minutes among 12 players.

“We’re excited to have the majority of the team being familiar with us and knowing how we operate,” Fortier said. “We’re ready to take the next step versus just figuring each other out the whole time.”

Experience matters. It certainly did three years ago when Gonzaga had its best season in school history.