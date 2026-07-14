Living in Seattle in ‘survival mode’ as inflation remains high

By Jessica Fu Seattle Times

Inflation has affected almost every part of Liesl Gatcheco’s life.

Gone are the grocery delivery services and eating at restaurants. Gone are the new clothes and the family vacations. Soon, even her home will be gone: Gatcheco and her family are packing up their belongings as they prepare to list their Crown Hill house and move to a smaller place.

“The last year has definitely been an absolute tightening up of what we’re spending on,” she said in a recent phone interview.

Inflation has climbed rapidly in recent months, driven primarily by volatile gas and food prices. Though cost of living is surging nationwide, the impact is particularly acute in the Puget Sound region.

In the Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue area, annual inflation remained high at 4.5% in June according to latest consumer price index data released Tuesday, slightly less than the 4.9% notched in April. By comparison, nationwide inflation averaged 3.5% in June.

High regional inflation means that prices are rising quickly in an area where cost of living is already greater than elsewhere in the country.

In response, people are making sacrifices – sometimes ingenious, sometimes painful – to stay within their budgets.

They’re driving less and buying cheaper groceries. They’re not eating at restaurants as much, if at all. They’re spending more time at home alone because they can’t afford to go out. Overall, many who spoke with The Seattle Times said they now have to think long and hard about money.

“It’s very stressful,” Gatcheco said. “I feel like I’ve been living emotionally in survival mode.”

Shopping for cheap gas

Many in Seattle say that high gas prices are their biggest pain point so far this year.

In the Seattle metro area, the cost of gasoline increased 24.7% over the year ending in June, driven by global supply chain shortages amid the war in Iran. A ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran helped prices fall earlier in the summer; its collapse on Monday risks pushing them back up.

Until recently, Willis Bridges didn’t even have a car.

But late last year, the Central District resident got a job in Tacoma, where he now commutes two or three times per week. Soon after, the price of gas started to surge.

Bridges makes between $50,000 and $60,000 a year, and he keeps a strict budget so he can continue to afford living in Seattle.

“I’ve had to make a lot more choices in the past three years in terms of what I spend my disposable income on,” Bridges said. He buys gas in Tacoma during his lunch break – a move that saves him from 50 cents to $1 per gallon, he estimates.

During his drive home on June 30, he observed a gas station in Tacoma advertising a price of $4.49 a gallon. That same day, the average price for regular gas in the area including Seattle, Bellevue and Everett was $5.48 per gallon, according to AAA’s fuel price index. These differences in dollars and cents count every time he fuels up.

Others say pump prices have pushed them to use public transportation more.

Dusty Wilson, a math teacher at Highline College in Des Moines, and his wife, Charlene, regularly commute from their Kent home to Seattle to watch sports and see theater shows. Now they take the light rail instead, which is only a few minutes away from their home by car.

“We were always just drivers, and then gas hit $6 a gallon,” he said.

Buses and trains aren’t an option for everyone, or for every situation. But fortunately for the Wilsons, high fuel prices happened to coincide with transit expansion in their backyard, he said. “Our default now has become the light rail.”

‘Money doesn’t go as far’

Restaurant food is another driver of inflation in the Seattle area, with average prices rising 6.2%, over the year ending in June.

Expenses that used to be ordinary, like takeout and dining out, have started to feel more like indulgences, even for people who never anticipated having to scale back.

“I’m not hurting for money in any way,” said Veronica Brown, 36, who works in the tech sector. But she’s worried that inflation is eating into her ability to save for long-term goals, like buying a house. “Our money doesn’t go as far.”

So, Brown has reined in her spending significantly over the last eight months.

She used to order meal delivery once or twice a month, but she stopped after the price of pad thai, her usual order, climbed to over $40 after taxes, fees and tip.

Brown and her partner used to eat at restaurants three to four times a week; now, they go out once or twice a week at most. The couple have also stopped going to their specialty butcher in Ballard for meat.

Cost of living is higher in Seattle in large part because people here generally earn more compared with the rest of the country. In the metro area, the average wage for all occupations is over $44 per hour, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s 33% greater than the U.S. average.

“The higher cost of items in the grocery store can be somewhat explained by the fact wages are higher,” said James McCafferty, co-director of Western Washington University’s Center for Economic and Business Research. Grocery stores know that people can afford higher prices in Seattle. They also have to pay higher minimum wage, among other expenses.

Wages vs. inflation

Despite high inflation, local wage data indicates that earnings are rising just as fast as prices – at least, on average.

Hourly earnings rose 6.8% in the 12-month period ending in April 2026 in Seattle, Tacoma and Bellevue, which outpaces the 4.9% inflation recorded in the same period and region, according to the latest employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“You want wages to at least keep up with inflation,” said Hart Hodges, an economics professor at Western Washington University. “Otherwise people are falling behind.”

But statistics can seem contradictory to the pinch that people feel day-to-day.

That’s because averages can be skewed by a small concentration of high earners in an area. As a result, they may obscure the experiences of many whose pay hasn’t budged.

People also experience inflation differently based on what they spend money on.

For example, a worker who commutes by car will be harder hit by gas prices than one who bikes or takes public transit to work. The same can be said for people who spend more on produce (up 11.7% over the year), clothing (up 14.7%) or recreation (up 9.8%).

Even people who have cost-of-living adjustments built into their employment contracts experience a lag between inflation in the present and wage increases negotiated in the future.

As part of his union’s collective bargaining agreements, Wilson, the math teacher in Des Moines, can typically count on getting raises tied to inflation. But those increases are pegged to rates from one or two years ago, at a time when inflation was cooler.

To adapt in the meantime, some resort to substitution, meaning they choose cheaper alternatives to the goods and services they would normally buy, whether that’s private-label products instead of brand-name items, or taking the bus instead of a rideshare.

But at a certain point, some people can’t substitute any further.

Bridges, who commutes to Tacoma, has scaled back dining out. He eats out at most once a week and never goes to bars anymore. Instead, he tries to spend most of his time working on free or low-cost hobbies at home.

He plays music, goes on walks and hangs out with his girlfriend.

“I just put any other thought of activities outside of my apartment out of my head,” he said.

Facing ‘the realities’

Even people in traditionally high-paying industries say they’re feeling the squeeze.

Gatcheco, who’s selling her family house in Crown Hill, previously felt more financially secure.

Her husband works at Microsoft. That used to mean stability and even upward mobility. Now, he’s constantly worried about layoffs. Just last week, the company cut 4,800 workers in its Xbox division and sales teams; in 2025, it laid off 15,000 employees. This year, the tech giant also offered voluntary buyouts to 7% U.S.-based employees. “Working in tech used to be a sure thing and it’s absolutely not anymore,” she said.

Gatcheco is a self-employed esthetician, and her income has gone down as fewer clients make bookings.

The couple has twins in high school. Gatcheco’s sister lives with them in the house’s downstairs unit and contributes to household costs. They’ve also pared down household spending. Gatcheco doesn’t buy her children games as often as she used to; she winces when they ask for money for school activities.

But their biggest effort to save money is downsizing their house. Gatcheco and her husband originally planned to do so after their kids graduated, but they moved the timeline up.

They hope that moving to a smaller house will mean lower mortgage, property tax and insurance payments. It’s the practical thing to do, and one of the few ways they can get a handle on their spending in the face of unpredictable cost-of-living swings.

“It’s so empowering to be able to take control of it now that we’re doing it,” she said. “We’ve had the talks; we’ve faced the realities.”