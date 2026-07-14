Man fleeing ICE in Florida fatally struck by semitruck, authorities say

By Thao Nguyen and Scott Butler USA Today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 28-year-old man died on Tuesday after he was struck by a semitruck while fleeing from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Florida, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 6:35 a.m. local time near State Road 16 and Green Acres Road in St. Johns County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report obtained by the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union, part of the USA Today Network. The man was attempting ​to cross the highway when an eastbound tractor-trailer hit him.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began during an “encounter” between ICE officers and Homeland Security Investigations personnel in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store, the state highway patrol said.

Four occupants of a vehicle fled ⁠on foot during the encounter, according to the state highway patrol. One of the occupants ran across the highway and into the path of the tractor-trailer.

“The pedestrian was struck by the tractor-trailer ‌in the right lane and sustained fatal injuries on scene,” the Florida Highway Patrol ​said in a statement to USA TODAY. “The tractor-trailer immediately stopped and attempted to render aid to the victim.”

The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead at the scene. The tractor-trailer driver was identified as a 64-year-old man from Lake City, Florida, according to the state highway patrol report.

DHS confirmed to USA TODAY that federal officers were conducting an operation in St. Johns, a community in St. ⁠Johns County, when the incident occurred. “Florida Highway Patrol and HSI are investigating an incident resulting in ‌the death of a Mexican national,” DHS said in ‌a statement.

Advocates, state officials criticize immigration enforcement tactics

State Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate, blamed ICE for the circumstances that led to the fatal crash.

“My heart breaks for the family and ⁠loved ones of the person who lost their life this morning in St. Johns County,” Nixon said in a statement on social media. “As the horrifying details of this crash come to light, one thing is abundantly clear: this tragedy is a direct result of an ‌out-of-control agency terrorizing our communities and our state.”

Nixon said ‌the incident reflects what she described as a broader pattern of harmful immigration enforcement actions.

“Whether it’s ICE agents gunning down a father in the streets of Houston, shooting a young man in Maine, or conducting operations right here in Northeast Florida that result in a deadly crash, ⁠the outcome is the same: fear, chaos, and death,” she said.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition also criticized federal immigration enforcement ​following the crash.

“Now, in Florida, a young man ⁠is dead ​after running for his life,” Adriana Rivera, the organization’s communications director, said. “It is perfectly understandable that someone has that reaction after being chased by agents who, in the last seven days, have killed two innocent men. When federal agents descend on communities and initiate encounters that spark panic and fear, people run.”

Fatal crash comes amid scrutiny of ICE operations

The crash is the third ⁠fatal incident to occur in about a week involving ICE officers, including shootings in Maine and Texas.

On Monday, an ICE officer fatally shot a man during a traffic stop in Biddeford, a city about 15 miles south of Portland, Maine, according to the DHS. The man, identified by lawmakers as 26-year-old ⁠Joan Sebastian Guerrero, was authorized to work in the United States and was the father of a 3-year-old daughter.

The DHS said Guerrero tried to flee the scene during an attempted traffic stop and, “fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.” It’s an explanation similar to those given for other ICE shootings across the country.

The shooting followed the death of 52-year-old Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, ⁠who was shot and killed in Houston on July 7 ‌while ICE was conducting another traffic stop, according to authorities. DHS previously said Salgado Araujo “weaponized” his ​vehicle and tried to run ‌over an officer, but witnesses in the van he was driving disputed that account.

Following these incidents, ICE is suspending most vehicle stops, ​Reuters reported, citing two sources briefed on the matter. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, said she urged the DHS secretary to cease non-urgent stops after the Maine shooting raised “critical questions.”