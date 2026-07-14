One dead in East Central shooting

A woman was shot and killed early Tuesday in Spokane’s East Central Neighborhood, according to Spokane Police.

Police responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. at a home near South Haven Street and East First Avenue, police spokesperson Officer Tricia Leming said.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound and provided lifesaving measures until medics took over, but the woman died, according to a Spokane Police news release.

The shooting appeared to be “isolated” and investigators believe they identified all parties, according to the release.

There is nobody “outstanding,” but Leming “could not speak” to any arrests at this point, she said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the woman who was killed.

Sisters Carol Taylor and Teri Cole, who live in a nearby home, didn’t hear gunshots, but felt uneasy about the shooting so close to them.

“It’s creepy,” said Taylor, who has lived in the house for almost 50 years.

The sisters said they have good neighbors, but there’s a lot of suspicious activity in the alley near the shooting. Taylor said she heard arguing coming from the alley a couple hours before the shooting.

Taylor said there haven’t been many issues in the neighborhood except when nearby Camp Hope was active.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating.