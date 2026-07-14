Police find decomposing woman in West Central residence

The smell of a “rotting, dead body” inside a West Central apartment led police to discover a dead woman in a closet who had “severe cranial fractures,” according to search warrant documents filed Friday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Police were dispatched about 11 a.m. July 8 to an apartment unit at 1528 W. Gardner Ave. for a reported suspicious circumstance. A woman with SERVPRO cleanup and restoration called 911 saying she inspected the apartment unit with the 50-year-old male tenant and the landlord. She said the landlord called her to inspect the residence because of multiple complaints of a “rotting, dead body or sewage smell,” court records say.

The SERVPRO employee said she located the smell in a closet where she observed tarps, black garbage bags, clothing and blankets covered in what she believed was blood. She said the smell was sour, pungent and like rotting meat.

When she opened the closet, she saw a tarp and plastic bag covering unknown items. She shined her flashlight behind the tarp, and it appeared very wet with discolored liquid. When she asked the tenant about the closet, he said the items were dirty clothes and that he placed bleach on them because he couldn’t afford to wash them.

She said the tenant started making excuses and appeared to be very nervous. He started pacing back and forth and sweating. She left the apartment and called law enforcement.

A neighbor told police he saw people come and go from the unit, but rarely saw the same person twice. He told an officer there’s been an odor in the apartment complex for about one month. The neighbor described the odor as a mix of a cat litter box and death. He also described it as a dead animal or old garbage with rotting meat.

He said the smell had gotten so bad he sealed his door with towels.

The SERVPRO employee told police the landlord contacted her July 3 about the strong odor and scheduled the inspection for July 8. She said everything at the house appeared to be in order at first appearance. She said when the tenant was asked about the wheelchair in his unit, he acted “off” and said it was his niece’s.

The landlord told police the tenant lived alone as far as she knew. Police learned that sometime in the previous 24 hours of discovering the body, the tenant was seen taking out a giant garbage bag that appeared to have bloody blankets in it.

The tenant left the residence on a bicycle after the inspection and has not been seen since, according to police in court documents.

Police got a search warrant for the apartment and found the woman dead in the closet. A large metal spike or stake was on top of her body. Another metal stake was also found in the apartment.

Police authored an amended search warrant to seize any items, like the metal stakes, that could have caused the woman’s death. Police also found multiple cleaning products in the apartment and asked permission from a judge to seize those products, which were believed to have been used to clean the apartment and eliminate the odor of the decomposing body, court documents say.

Since police were unsuccessful in locating the tenant, police also asked a judge to amend the search warrant to include the seizure of any communication devices in the apartment, as well as security cameras at the building.

Officer Tricia Leming, spokeswoman for the department, said police continue to investigate the death.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office did not respond to an email Tuesday requesting the identification and cause and manner of death of the woman.