Spokane County Boys and Girls Club receives $12,500 after July 2 break in

First Interstate Bank gifted the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane County $12,500 after burglars broke into the organization’s north Spokane location.

The July 2 burglary left the club with an estimated $20,000 to $25,000 in damages and stolen property, The Spokesman-Review previously reported. Forty-four tablets used for education support were taken from the facility. The club closed two weeks prior and was preparing to clean and move out of the 544 E. Providence Ave. location. The club will eventually have space in the new Adams and Madison elementary schools .

Angelique Rusk, major gifts and campaign director at Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane County, said the club believes burglars entered through the windows and door on the upper floor after midnight. The club’s video surveillance did not capture the burglars, and no arrests have been made.

Officials from First Interstate Bank gathered in the parking lot of the Spokane Valley Boys & Girls Club with a large check to present to the organization. The $12,500 gift came as a surprise, Rusk said.

“It’s been really great to see the community step up and really reach out,” she said.

Spokane County Boys & Girls Club received several donations from the community since the break-in. Some community members gave money, and others donated used tablets to replace the ones lost, Rusk said. The check from First Interstate Bank filled the financial gap left in the club’s break-in recovery.

The bank routinely gives back to the community, said Cameronne Mosher, the bank’s Washington state president, and had originally approved a $10,000 donation to the Boys & Girls Club. She found out about the break-in and said she immediately thought of how the kids would be affected by the loss of educational tools.

“I heard after the fact that the actual funding gap that they had left over was $12,500,” she said. “So I’ll just write the check. Let’s make it happen.”