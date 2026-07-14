Spokane poker player takes massive lead heading into final table

Lucas Jumalon, the 22-year-old ace from Spokane, slid into the final table of the World Series of Poker on Monday night.

Jumalon entered Day 8 of the tournament with 40,800,000 chips, according to pokernews.com. He ended the night with a stunning 194 million chips.

His next closest competitor has 79 million chips, said Paul Burke, a spokesperson for the World Series of Poker.

On Day 8 , Jumalon won a single pot worth more than 50 million chips. Jumalon, who had a pair of jacks, bet big against Aussie Millions Main Event champion Malcom Trayner’s pocket queens. The flop had a four, an ace and the jack Jumalon needed for a three-of-a-kind. With the river, came another four which gave Jumalon a full-house to easily beat Trayner’s two queens.

Jumalon didn’t stop there. He kept plundering chips until he eliminated Trayner. With Trayner out, Jumalon’s pile of 194 million chips leaves him in an enviable position ahead of his debut at the Final Table.

“At 22 years old, should he win in August, he’ll go into the history books, not just as this year’s poker world champion, but the youngest Main Event champion in history,” Burke said.

Now that Jumalon has a sizable lead, the World Series of Poker Main Event is on pause until Aug. 3. Even if Jumalon is the first of the nine eliminated, he’ll still walk away with $1 million. Prior to this event, the most Jumalon ever won in a game was roughly $23,000, according to pokernews.com.

When the Final Table resumes Aug. 3, games are set to play over the course of three days. Anyone interested in watching the Ferris High School graduate compete in the Final Table can do so by tuning into ESPN2.

On Aug. 3, the main event final table begins at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. On Aug. 4, final table coverage starts at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Aug. 5 coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.