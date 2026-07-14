Takeaways from Spain’s dominant World Cup semifinal win over France

By Steven Johnson Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas – Defense prevailed in the first World Cup semifinal, as Spain stifled rival France 2-0 to knock out the tournament favorites Tuesday at AT&T Stadium.

Spain will face the winner of England-Argentina in the World Cup final at noon Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The semifinal pitted the World Cup’s best offense vs. the best defense of the tournament, with Spain conceding just one goal entering Tuesday.

Even with stars like Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele, Les Bleus were unable to crack Spain’s airtight defense.

The victory is Spain’s third straight over France and also kept the French from making a third-straight World Cup final.

It also marked the first time Spain has reached the final since 2010. Postmatch the king of Spain, Felipe IV, was one of the first to congratulate La Roja on snapping the 16-year drought.

“It’s such a source of pride, the fact our king called us and showed such an interest,” Spanish coach Luis de la Fuente said. “In our case we’re responsible for this joy people are feeling in the streets. We are a country united for a common cause, let’s enjoy this. We have one more step, the toughest one.

Here are four takeaways from the first semifinal match at the 2026 World Cup:

Delivering the dagger

Leading 1-0, Spain knew it couldn’t let a potent France attack hang around in the game and pressed for a game-sealing goal early in the second half.

While setting up an attack near the France box, midfielder Dani Olmo overcame a hard challenge that knocked him down to play a through ball to Pedro Porro.

The French back line hesitated for a brief second, anticipating a potential foul, but Porro pressed the advantage and side-footed a shot past Mike Maignan in the 58th minute for the backbreaking goal. Porro became the second Spanish defender to score multiple goals in the World Cup, joining Fernando Hierro in 2002.

“I’m so happy, I would say it was such a great night for us,” Porro said. “After 16 years we are in another World Cup final. I would say the team had a great performance, congratulations to everyone.”

Despite upping the pace, France failed to generate quality looks at the net until the 81st minute when Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simon abandoned the net to challenge Mbappe in the open pitch. The loose ball ended up with Desire Doue, who attempted a shot outside the box, but Simon was able to recover and turn France away to clinch the match.

Mbappe’s frustrating day

Just how good is Mbappe? Even on a team with world-class strikers and wingers, Mbappe oftentimes felt like the sole focus of Spain’s defensive strategy. Spain was so determined to limit Mbappe’s clean looks in the final third that Simon would often leave the net to meet Mbappe in the open field whenever a rare through ball was able to slip past Spain’s elite midfield.

On the few occasions Mbappe was able to get into the box, the Real Madrid striker was swarmed by multiple defenders as Spain was determined to make anybody else defeat them. Mbappe was unable to have his usual impact on the match until he upped his aggression in the final half-hour.

Mbappe’s first shot attempt didn’t come until the 67th minute with France trailing 2-0. It was a solid strike but was narrowly deflected by Marc Cucurella. It was a frustrating afternoon for Mbappe, who picked up a yellow card in the 87th minute after a frustration foul on Simon.

“The Mbappe marking and Olise marking (was good),” French coach Didier Deschamps said. “Spain has been able to defend well. I’ve watched all of their matches, today they did it very well. They closed out all the spaces and we also made some technical mistakes. It’s difficult to create problems when the technical level is below standard, especially compared to previous matches.”

Mbappe ended this World Cup campaign with eight goals, tied for the most with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who will have a chance to pass him in his semifinal against England.

Costly blunders

France got off to a sloppy start defensively in the opening 20 minutes, with three fouls being called on Les Bleus. The most critical one came in the 21st minute with France’s Lucas Digne committed a foul on Yamal in the box. It was a bit of bad luck as Digne was trying to clear the ball and couldn’t see the streaking Yamal running beside him.

Digne missed the ball entirely and kicked Yamal in the leg, leading to the penalty. The mistake would prove costly as Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal put La Roja ahead in the 22nd minute with a perfectly placed penalty kick in the top right corner.

“We might not have mastered enough of our game,” Deschamps said of the early mistakes. “It is the semifinal of the World Cup, for many players here, it is the first one and I don’t want to remove or throw away everything they’ve done. We should have been more dangerous on the pitch and made the game more difficult for the Spanish team.”

That was the lone shot on target generated in the first half, with both teams limiting opportunities in the final third in a physical and chippy opening 45 minutes.

Yamal gets last laugh

Spain winger Lamine Yamal put pressure on his teammates with some of his prematch trash talk. In the hours before the match he posted on Instagram a screenshot of him celebrating during Spain’s 5-4 win over France in the UEFA Nations League last summer.

The 19-year-old also said France should fear Spain due to Spain’s recent success against Les Bleus. In the end, Spain showed why Yamal was so confident as Spain controlled the match throughout with its midfield and passing in the final third. Yamal played his part, drawing a foul for Spain’s opening goal, and he had another goal waved off after being offside by mere inches.

Yamal, a winger for FC Barcelona, also continued his recent winning streak against Mbappe. Between France and Real Madrid, Yamal has now defeated Mbappe in six straight knockout matches, a fact he’s sure to be proud of.