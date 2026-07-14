Trump cuts to clean energy linked to $83 billion in delayed or canceled projects

By Valerie Volcovici and Nichola Groom Reuters

Trump administration policies that scaled back federal support for clean energy have led to the cancellation or delay of $83 billion in investment across hundreds of projects, according to a report released ​on Tuesday by labor and environmental coalition BlueGreen Alliance.

The report was unveiled as labor leaders met with Senate Democrats on Tuesday to discuss the clean energy workforce.

The ⁠analysis found that 223 manufacturing and clean energy projects representing $82.9 billion in investment and 111,765 jobs have ‌stalled or been cancelled during President Donald Trump’s ​second presidency.

“Every time another infrastructure project is delayed, canceled, or made the subject of political fights, no matter the party, it’s working people who pay the price,” Brent Booker, general president of the Laborers’ International Union of ⁠North America, told senators during the meeting. “These decisions are ‌not just about energy policy; ‌they’re about jobs, paychecks, pension credits, and whether the middle class has the opportunity to build America’s future.”

At the meeting, union ⁠leaders advocated for permitting reform, tying labor standards to clean energy tax incentives and federal support for apprenticeship programs and domestic manufacturing.

The BlueGreen ‌Alliance analysis attributed the canceled ‌and delayed projects to Trump’s signature tax and spending package, which repealed or curtailed Biden-era incentives, as well as other administration actions aimed at reducing federal ⁠support for renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Trump, a Republican, has ​said renewable energy sources ⁠like wind ​and solar are unreliable and unfairly subsidized, while Democrats argue support for renewables helps boost grid supply amid increasing demands.

“By limiting the supply of clean energy, they are driving up electricity prices to consumers. ⁠Right? I mean, this is simple supply and demand issue,” Democratic Senator (MD) Chris van Hollen said.

The report also said federal funding cuts and regulatory rollbacks initiated in 2025 ⁠have weakened workplace protections for workers in energy and industrial sectors.

Among the changes cited were the rollback of Environmental Protection Agency rules governing hazardous industries and delays to a silica exposure rule intended to ⁠protect coal miners from inhaling silica ‌dust, which the report said could contribute to ​a resurgence of ‌black lung disease.

Separately, the report said that 3,034 manufacturing, energy and ​industrial projects face stricter tax credit eligibility requirements under Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, putting an estimated $695.2 billion in investment and nearly 1.2 million projected jobs at risk.