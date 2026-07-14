U.S. Senate Democrats block $1.15 trillion defense bill over Iran war objections

By Patricia Zengerle Reuters

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democrats blocked a $1.15 trillion annual defense policy bill on Tuesday, citing frustration with the Iran war and President Donald Trump’s failure to consult with Congress about his decision to send U.S. forces into ​the conflict.

“Trump started this war without authorization, without a strategy, and without an exit,” Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate’s Democratic leader, said in a Senate ⁠speech announcing he would vote no.

The procedural vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, failed. Even ‌though the yes votes outnumbered no votes by ​50-46, the bill fell short of the 60 votes needed to move ahead in the 100-member Senate.

The vote was along party lines. Every Republican voted in favor of moving ahead except for the chamber’s Republican majority leader, John Thune ⁠of South Dakota, who voted no under Senate rules ‌only in order to enter a ‌motion to reconsider.

The bill had been expected to stall, after nine Democratic members of the Armed Services Committee voted against the ⁠NDAA when the panel considered it last month. The NDAA typically passes with strong bipartisan support.

Democrats are concerned that authorizing a huge Pentagon budget would ‌be seen as approval of the ‌war on Iran that began with strikes by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

They also object to the Trump administration’s push to increase military spending ⁠to a total of $1.5 trillion this year, including several hundred million ​dollars he has requested in ⁠a ​separate spending bill, even as social programs for Americans are being cut.

In remarks urging support, Thune accused Democrats of putting politics ahead of security.

“It’s the bill that helps ensure our military is ready today and prepared ⁠for tomorrow,” he said.

This year’s NDAA authorizes an unprecedented $1.15 trillion for defense, determining everything from how many ships, aircraft and missile systems are bought to pay raises for the ⁠troops and how to address geopolitical threats.

Historically seen by both parties as “must-pass legislation,” the NDAA is one of the few major bills that always passes, having become law annually for more than six decades.

Despite the setback, ⁠it is early in the NDAA ‌process. Each year, the House of Representatives and Senate ​pass their ‌own versions of the NDAA, before Armed Services committee negotiators reach a ​compromise version that then comes up for a vote in each chamber.

If the compromise version passes, it would be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump to sign into law or veto.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by David Gregorio)