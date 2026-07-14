‘You did my son justice’: Mural honors life and legacy of Drey Davis

Allyson Davis, widow of Quindrey “Drey” Davis, second from left, becomes emotional Saturday as she is embraced moments after the unveiling of a mural honoring Drey at 22 W. Main in Spokane. Davis was a professional drummer, composer and music educator who died of leukemia in 2023. Also present are Drey’s mother, Erica Davis, center left, and Drey’s grandmother, Earon Davis, center right. (Dan Pelle/For The Spokesman-Review)

A sea of colorful T-shirts bearing a drum and the letters “QD” gathered around the Longbotham Building in downtown Spokane on Saturday.

The crowd congregated in the sun in front of a large blue tarp that covered downtown’s newest mural. Friends embraced one another. Family members wiped away tears. A 7-year-old boy, Cairo Davis, wandered through the crowd wearing a pin that featured his father’s infectious smile.

Nearly three years after Quindrey “Drey” Davis died unexpectedly from leukemia at age 29, a couple hundred people gathered Saturday at 22 W. Main Ave. to celebrate the life of a musician whose influence continues to echo throughout Spokane’s music community.

The unveiling of Davis’ memorial mural served as this year’s Drey Day celebration, an annual event honoring Davis around his July 14 birthday. Unlike previous years, which centered around concerts, this year’s gathering left behind something permanent.

When the blue tarp finally fell away after a series of speeches and a live performance from Sessions, one of the bands with which Davis played, the crowd was greeted by “Rhythm Amongst the Stars,” a towering mural painted by Spokane artist Miles Toland.

The mural shows Davis seated behind his drum kit, smiling broadly while wearing the same QD shirt worn by many in attendance.

For Davis’ mother, Erica Davis, the moment represented nearly two years of searching for the right way to preserve her son’s legacy.

“After my son passed away in October of 2023, I tried to find positive ways to deal with my grief,” she told the crowd.

Her search began almost immediately after his death.

She and her parents drove throughout Spokane looking for a location worthy of a permanent tribute. They considered Kendall Yards. They looked through the Perry District, where Drey lived with his wife, Allyson, and their children.

Nothing felt right.

Erica Davis eventually contacted Dan Spalding, owner of the Longbotham Building, home to Zola, one of the venues where Drey regularly performed.

Finding the location solved only half the challenge.

Next came finding an artist capable of painting someone so beloved by the community.

She considered several muralists before a chance encounter changed everything.

Driving along Monroe Street with her father one day, she spotted Toland finishing another mural.

“I said, ‘Dad, stop, stop,’ ” she recalled. “ ‘This is our muralist.’ ”

For Toland, accepting this project came with an unusual amount of pressure.

“Honestly, when Erica first approached me, my initial reaction was a bit of nervousness because memorial murals are a little bit sensitive,” Toland said. “As an artist, you need to really nail their likeness super accurately.”

Unlike many public art projects, Toland wasn’t painting someone he knew personally.

Instead, he spent weeks getting to know Davis through videos, social media posts and conversations with family members and musicians who had shared stages with him.

“I didn’t know Drey personally,” Toland said during the ceremony, “but I feel like I’m getting to know him through his family and all of the musicians he worked with.”

The final composition combines three separate photographs – one for Davis’ body behind the drums, another that captured what Toland described as his “bright smile,” and a third showing the QD shirt at just the right angle.

“What stood out to me most about him as a person was that not only did everyone unanimously agree that he was an incredible drummer, but also that he was an incredible human being and a really bright spirit,” Toland said. “I only heard positive stories about him.”

That impression shaped every artistic decision.

“I wanted to capture his face in this way that just felt really approachable and likable and glowing,” he said. “This mural doesn’t just speak to him playing music, but also the feeling behind who he was.”

Looking more closely reveals details many viewers may not initially notice.

A golden gong rises directly behind Davis’ head, referencing the instrument that often appeared behind him in videos he posted online.

Above him sits the constellation Corona Borealis – a crown in the night sky inspired by the nicknames Drey and Allyson shared for one another: king and queen.

Even the words surrounding him invite a closer look. Rendered in Toland’s signature hand-drawn typeface, they aren’t immediately readable.

“It takes people a few minutes to decipher,” Toland said. “I think that’s a fun way for people to spend more time with it.”

The weathered brick wall, scarred by missing bricks and deep grooves, made achieving a realistic portrait especially difficult.

“This is by far one of the roughest walls I’ve ever painted,” Toland said.

After spending a day cleaning the wall, applying primer and laying out a grid, Toland completed the painting over six days, compressing roughly two weeks of work into one to reduce the cost of renting a lift.

Toland said that a plethora of passersby stopped to talk while he was working on the mural. The conversations became part of the creative process. People stopped to tell stories. Friends shared memories.

Those stories helped reassure him he had captured more than Davis’ appearance.

Carlos Fox, keyboardist for Sessions, recognized it immediately.

Fox met Davis in 2007 after moving to Spokane from South Carolina. The two first played together at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ before Davis eventually joined Sessions.

By then, Fox had watched the young drummer’s growth.

“He was one of the most progressive upcoming drummers,” Fox said. “To be able to play so many different styles … every project, whether it was small or large, he handled it like just the professional guy he was. He put in the time, the attention and the detail into everybody’s music.”

Seeing the finished mural for the first time brought an immediate smile.

“That’s Drey,” Fox said. “The artist really captured a lot of what Drey was about.”

His eyes immediately went to a detail many others might miss.

“You can see his stacked cymbals down at the left,” Fox said. “He loved that thing. It had a signature sound to it.”

For Fox, performing with Sessions before the unveiling carried special significance.

“What we did represents who we were as a group when Drey was in the group,” he said. “We wanted to make it to where we represented who Drey was. This was an intricate part of who he was. He really enjoyed hanging with his band of brothers.”

What might Davis think if he could have stood in front of the mural Saturday afternoon? Fox smiled.

“First thing he’d probably do is cry, and then he’d smile,” he said. “This is perfect. This is him.”

City Council President Betsy Wilkerson read Mayor Lisa Brown’s annual Drey Day proclamation. For three years, the proclamation has recognized Davis’ contributions as a musician, composer, producer, mentor and family man while encouraging Spokane residents to continue honoring his memory.

Lisa Edwards, the city’s community arts manager, said the mural transforms Davis’ legacy into something future generations can experience.

“I’m just so excited to see how that has grown into this permanent public art piece in our city,” Edwards said, “that we’re all going to get to look on and remember the legacy and also be inspired so that each of us can try and share our gifts and our talents to make the community a better place, just like Drey did.”

Davis’ grandfather, Earon Davis, reflected on helping raise his grandson alongside his late wife, Willie.

“He always tried to encourage young people and tried to bring people together,” he said. “He spent a lot of his own time and money to encourage his students … to become the best person they could with their God-given talents.”

When Allyson Davis stepped to the microphone, emotion quickly overtook her.

“I’m going to be really short and sweet because my emotions get to me every single time,” she said.

Looking out at the crowd, many of whom had known her husband through music, church or teaching, she thanked them for continuing to support his memory.

“He built something really beautiful,” she said. “We want to honor him any way we can. This mural is going to be just another little thing that we can remember in life forever.”

For Erica Davis, Saturday represented the culmination of an idea born from unimaginable grief. She thanked Spokane Arts, Dan Spalding, Toland and the many people who helped make the project possible, recalling mornings she spent bringing Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the artist while he painted beneath the summer sun.

Speaking directly to Toland during the ceremony, she said: “You did my son justice.”

As the ceremony concluded, people lingered beneath the mural. Some embraced. Some took photographs.

“It’s a place to remember Drey,” Toland said. “It’s a place to grieve. It’s a place for his family and friends to visit and his legacy to continue.”