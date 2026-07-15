25-year-old man accused of setting fire north of downtown Spokane

A 25-year-old man faces an arson charge after he lit a piece of paper on fire and threw it into weeds, sparking a small fire Monday just north of downtown Spokane , according to court documents.

A witness told police he was near Division Street and Desmet Avenue shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday when he saw the defendant, later identified as Robert G. Anderson, walk up to the southwest corner of the intersection. The witness said Anderson lit the paper on fire and threw it into the weeds. Anderson stood and watched the fire spread for about 10 seconds before he left the scene.

The witness took a photo of the defendant leaving the scene and called police, according to court records.

An officer who took the witness’ statement found a roughly 30-foot by 30-foot area that was burned, and the Spokane Fire Department was extinguishing the flames.

Officers looked at the photo and identified the defendant as Anderson.

Anderson was booked Tuesday morning into the Spokane County Jail and remained there Wednesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond. He made his first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court on suspicion of felony second-degree arson. He’s set for an arraignment Tuesday.

Another suspicious fire was set last week in the West Hills Neighborhood.

Vincent J. Adolph, 50, faces a felony first-degree reckless burning charge after police say he started a roughly 2-acre wildfire near Sunset Boulevard and Rustle Street, court records show. Adolph remained in jail Wednesday on a $200,000 bond.