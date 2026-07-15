After 7 terms, voters will choose a new Spokane County auditor. Here are the choices

Democrat Callie Gee, left, and Republicans Michael Cathcart and Dale Whitaker are running for Spokane County auditor in the Aug. 4 primary.

Political contributions: Raised more than $65,000 as of July 14, including $7,500 in loans and $33,600 in cash donations from he and his wife to the campaign. Top donors include Vincent Auriemmo, a designer from Geneva, Illinois; Spokane attorney Ben Platt; and Dean and Devin Duro, both retirees in the Spokane area.

Work experience: Currently owns and operates DSW Acoounting PLLC, doing business under the name Mass Tax. Previous executive director of We Believe, We Vote, a Spokane-based conservative organization that surveys political candidates about their opinions on social and cultural issues such as Christianity, the Constitution, gay marriage, abortion and the First and Second Amendments.

Education: Attended Washington Comprehensive High School in the United Kingdom, possesses a GED. Received a bachelor’s degree in business with a focus on accounting from Ashford University, which is now the University of Arizona Global Campus.

Campaign contributions: Raised nearly $16,500 as of July 14, including nearly $4,000 in cash donations to herself. Contributors include Dr. Pam Kohlmeier, a candidate for state representative; cardiologist Stephen Thew; and various small cash donors.

Work experience: Employed at tax preparation company Baker Tilly since graduation, where she is working to become a certified professional accountant.

Education: Graduated from St. George’s School in 2020. Graduated from Washington State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a focus on accounting and finance.

Campaign contributions: Has raised a total of nearly $29,000 as of July 13, including about $2,700 Cathcart loaned to his campaign. Top donors include Avista Corp., the Spokane Association of Realtors and Spokane County Commissioner Mary Brooks.

Work experience: Spent five years as executive director of Better Spokane, a pro-business organization. Worked as an aide for Michael Baumgartner when he served as a state senator. Former government affairs director for the Spokane Home Builders Association.

Political experience: Elected to the Spokane City Council in 2019 and 2023. Serves as chair of the Northeast Public Development Authority, chair of Growth Management Steering Committee of Elected Officials and the Spokane Regional Health District Board. Formerly served as council liaison for the Spokane Park Board, council liaison for the city’s Employees Retirement System, volunteer for the Spokane Lunar New Year Celebration, chair of the Emerson-Garfield Neighborhood Council, member of the city’s In-Fill Housing Steering Committee and a member of the Mayor’s Quality and Affordable Housing Taskforce.

Local voters will soon cast their ballots to decide a new overseer of elections .

Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton is retiring at the end of the year, opening the door to fresh leadership after serving seven terms in the top role. The Spokane County Auditor’s Office is responsible for managing all local elections, the county’s financial services, administering motor vehicle licensing and recording legal documents, such as property deeds and marriage certificates.

The winds of change are blowing through the office in more ways than one. Dalton said that’s par for the course and something her replacement should be prepared for with the role, which oversees four different county departments.

“There is always change happening,” Dalton said. “Sometimes that’s change being driven from inside, and sometimes that’s change being driven from outside.”

Three candidates, two Republicans and one Democrat, each hope to replace Dalton as the office is at an inflection point.

The lone Democrat looking to advance past the August primary is Spokane Young Democrats Co-Chair Callie Gee, a recent accounting graduate employed at tax-preparation company Baker Tilly.

The Republicans in the race are Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart, the former executive director of pro-business group Better Spokane; and accountant Dale Whitaker, who previously served as executive director of We Believe, We Vote, a Spokane-based conservative organization that surveys political candidates.

While it’s Gee’s first bid for public office, Whitaker ran unsuccessfully in 2024 for Secretary of State.

A large part of the job is planning years in advance for hurdles and pressures, Dalton said, and the next auditor will be inheriting plenty of work to do.

The election comes as Spokane County leaders face a nearly $30 million shortfall heading into 2027, and the auditor’s office is in charge of supervising the county’s nearly $1 billion annual budget. The county is implementing a new financial management system as well as new record keeping software, including a new online marriage licensing system , meaning whoever wins will need to see the projects through.

Outside the region, election systems in the U.S. are trusted to a much lesser degree than in 2024, continuing a downward trend, according to the Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections at the University of California San Diego.

“These jobs are important,” Dalton said. “Whether it’s the clerk’s office or the auditor’s office, these offices touch everyone in the community even if they don’t realize they’re using our services.”

Cathcart lists endorsements from many of the elected leaders in Spokane County government, including Republican Sheriff John Nowels and Democrat Dalton, who said Cathcart is knowledgeable about the responsibilities of the role, the weight they carry and the amount of work involved. He said his bipartisan support for the role is a testament to his reputation and work as a city councilman.

“I think it really is an extension of a lot of the work that I’ve been trying to promote on the city side and even before I was on the city council,” Cathcart said. “Just for me, good governance, transparency and accountability with government, is something that’s really important.”

Whitaker carries a few notable endorsements himself, a testament to the divisive nature of the race among Spokane County Republicans. Party Chairman Rob Linebarger, Spokane Valley City Councilman Al Merkel, state Rep. Rob Chase and Spokane County Treasurer Mike Volz have thrown their support behind Whitaker.

He said “probably the one thing” he agrees with Dalton on is that the office needs a qualified accountant in the job, harkening back to some of her past campaigns.

“It’s really imperative that we have someone in there on Day 1 that understands the accounting aspect and leadership aspects that the office is gonna take and gonna need,” Whitaker said.

Dalton said that may have been true at the time, but what the office needs now is a leader well prepared to advocate for the office at the county level, to oversee transitions and to engage with the public as societal pressures and budget constraints set in.

“It’s going to take someone who can get in there and negotiate, not just take a position and say ‘I’m not going to take any cuts,” Dalton said. “That’s unrealistic, so it’s got to be somebody with the skills who can manage the office and manage the office’s role within the organization.”

Gee is endorsed by fellow Democrats Spokane County Commissioner Amber Waldref, state Sen. Marcus Riccelli and Spokane City Councilman Paul Dillon. She said she’s ready to bring about a new generation of elected leadership to Spokane County.

“Whether it’s administering secure elections or the financial oversight or just making sure our public services work for the people that are paying for them, there’s a lot going on, a lot of people to manage and a lot of problems to solve,” Gee said.

Jostling on a bumpy campaign trail

The race to be the next auditor is peppered with critiques and controversies despite being just more than two months old.

Gee is the youngest candidate and in her first bid for office, which has invited skepticism about her aptness for the role. Dalton has been in the office four years longer than Gee has been alive.

Gee said she expected the criticism when she entered the race but wanted to ensure voters had a choice. She said her education and current role prepared her for the auditor position and means she’s more qualified than Cathcart.

“I think it’s really important to have young people in our local government, and people are always telling me “Oh your generation is the future,” Gee said. “I don’t think 20 more birthdays gives you a better ability to read a balance sheet.”

Gee did not reference Whitaker in her interview with The Spokesman-Review, stating she doesn’t “like saying his name,” likely a reference to some of the controversy surrounding his candidacy.

Whitaker bristles at the “election denier” label some lob his way. In his 2024 campaign, the England-born naturalized citizen advocated for aggressively ensuring “only eligible voters are on the voter rolls.” Whitaker said he does not believe there was widespread fraud during the 2020 presidential election, citing a lack of “unequivocal solid proof,” when asked by The Spokesman-Review.

“It’s noise that each side, the Republicans and Democrats, use to label each other and slander each other,” Whitaker said. “What we need to be focused on is securing our elections, and this is not a partisan issue.”

Controversy abounds in the auditor’s race

Over the weeks, The Spokesman-Review’s report on a likely illegal AI-generated attack mailer targeting Cathcart circulated by an unknown source, a man facing a hate crime charge in Spokane County for an altercation with Whitaker as Whitaker and Volz were staking campaign signs and how Whitaker’s vacated fourth-degree assault conviction is causing strife among the Spokane County Republican Party.

In 2015, Whitaker pleaded guilty to and was convicted of fourth-degree assault for an incident in which he was accused of strangling his then-girlfriend, now-wife, Sabreen Whitaker, according to court records. The conviction was vacated two years later after he satisfied his plea agreement.

Sabreen Whitaker is a mother to two children, and both were home at the time of the incident, court documents state. One told responding officers that they witnessed Whitaker’s hand on their mom’s neck, according to a copy of the original Spokane Police Department report on the incident obtained by The Spokesman-Review.

Sabreen Whitaker grabbed him to pull him away from the children, and the two went to the ground where the strangulation occurred again, she told the officers at the time, according to the police report.

The officers arrested Whitaker on suspicion of assault in the second degree – domestic violence, a felony, the report states, but the charge was later downgraded.

The couple told The Spokesman-Review in June they’ve since moved on from the incident and accused Cathcart of circulating information about it as an underhanded campaign tactic.

None of Cathcart’s campaign materials, like his website, contain reference to the incident, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review. Cathcart told the newspaper in June he heard about it from party members who raised the information to party chair Linebarger.

Linebarger has endorsed Whitaker and took to the party’s official social media channels last month to issue a “public service” that those who reference the vacated charge could one day face a lawsuit. The official party is yet to endorse a candidate.

Cathcart carries support from several prominent conservatives, including Nowels, all three Republican county commissioners and Congressman Michael Baumgartner, for whom Cathcart served as an aide while Baumgartner was a state senator.

Nonetheless, he’s drawing criticism among some party members for his endorsements from the other end of the political spectrum, including Dalton and Spokane City Council President Betsy Wilkerson. The aforementioned AI campaign mailer from an unknown source depicted Cathcart painted up as the Joker, flanked by two somewhat generic Halloween-esque women with witchy hair and only passing resemblance to the two politicians, as previously reported by The Spokesman-Review.

“ENDORSED BY THE LEFT,” the ad states in large text imposed over the top of the AI-generated image.

Both of Cathcart’s opponents have also questioned his credentials for the role. He studied media arts at Montana State University, while both Whitaker and Gee carry accounting degrees. Gee, however, is yet to obtain her professional certification as an accountant.

Cathcart pointed to his time on the city council and said what the office needs is a leader for capable and experienced staff, particularly as changes are underway. He believes he has all the skills, qualifications and experience necessary.

“It’s going to require, I think, somebody who has the patience and the management skills and just the meticulous thought of ‘How do we make change but do it in a way that doesn’t create dysfunction within the office, and also that can grow public confidence,’” Cathcart said.

Potential changes of the candidates’ own

All candidates in the race believe more needs to be done to build trust in government with the general public, as well as faith in elections. They vary on the particulars of how and why.

Cathcart said he views the office as crucial to public trust in more ways than one.

Regarding elections, he would establish an email, text message or other notification system to provide more communication between the office and the public on the chain of custody of their ballots, all the way until their votes are certified. He said he’d also push to expand past election audits, reintroduce the privacy flap to the ballot and launch a mobile voter service station to serve more rural areas of the county.

The state recently launched a pilot program that allowed up to 15 different alternatives for signature verification that Cathcart said he would be interested in participating in if elected.

“Ultimately, every single decision that I would make from the election standpoint is with ‘Is this going to increase the confidence and the security in our system, or does it do the opposite?’ ” Cathcart said.

Gee said that her upbringing in a conservative family and community would help her engage with residents of all political stripes .

If elected, she would expand election observer trainings beyond the current Monday-through-Friday business hour schedule . That would make the process more accessible , she said.

“It’s going to take bringing our community into the process of how we keep our ballots secure and how that process goes through,” Gee said.

Whitaker said there are chain of custody issues with mail-in voting statewide and locally, pointing to the 2024 discovery of 26 unfilled ballots on the side of the road as they were intended to be sent to residents near Spokane Community College. The U.S. Postal Service was in custody of the ballots at the time of their discovery. New ballots were issued to affected voters.

“To this day, we still don’t know how that happened,” Whitaker said. “I think there’s absolutely things we can do to strengthen chain of custody. I think there’s absolutely things that we can do to reinstill faith in the electorate that their vote does count.”

Whitaker hopes to expand accessibility and build trust by opening the doors wide open to the public. He wants to install cameras in the office that can be accessed via livestream anytime between when ballots are sent out and the results are confirmed. Kittitas County has a similar policy in place.

“I think giving constituents access to see what’s happening in the office 24/7 on a livestream is a very good way for them to say ‘Oh OK, well, there isn’t anything going on and they’re doing their jobs and they’re doing it correctly and I can see it because I’m here, I have the transparency of being able to see the office,’” Whitaker said.

The public also needs transparency and clear communication on how their taxpayer dollars are being spent during what is expected to be a tightening budget each year in office, Gee said. That could include a new online portal that tracks spending, she posited.

Cathcart suggested a similar concept, adding that the online portal could be used to track legislation through all the way to delivery, so the public can see how taxpayer dollars are being spent .

Cathcart was the only candidate to speak about the importance of a steady transition in establishing the new record system and the new enterprise resource platform. The county’s budget constraints will almost certainly mean a loss of positions in the departments under the auditor, which will require thoughtful planning, he said.

“We have to be very strategic, I think, in how we plan internally, how we set, try to establish our expenditures going forward,” Cathcart said. “Can we invest in technologies that would improve our efficiencies and our ability to ensure that we’re still meeting our standards to the community and providing that excellent customer service?”

Whitaker said the public can trust his professional experience and qualification to step in the role on day one.

“I want the constituents of Spokane County to know that under my watch, there will be someone that has an eagle eye, that has the qualifications, has the leadership experience, and has the tenacity to be, true watchdog of their taxpayer dollars,” Whitaker said.

Editor’s note: This story was changed on July 15, 2026, to clarify information about the county getting a new financial management and records keeping system.