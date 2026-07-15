Cherry Pickers Trot & Pit Spit returns to Green Bluff

A team of girls pose at the Cherry Pickers Trot at Green Bluff. (Courtesy)

By Elizabeth Gallagher The Spokesman-Review

The Guinness Book of World Records notes that the record distance that a human has spit a cherry pit is just more than 93 feet.

While it may not break any records, Green Bluff is back to hosting its annual Cherry Pickers Trot & Pit Spit event on Thursday, advertised as the largest free pit spit contest this side of the Rockies. The event also includes a 4-mile paved road run through orchard country.

For third-generation operator of Hidden Acres Orchards, Nicholas Simchuk, his favorite part of the event is “observing families participate together in an outdoor, physically active setting within a pastoral landscape,” he wrote in an email.

Food is provided by firefighters at the Harvest House. Dinner is served at 5 p.m., when the cherry pit spit competition begins. Participants compete to see who can spit a cherry pit the farthest.

“On a personal level, I find satisfaction in seeing members of the public engage positively with the Green Bluff community,” Simchuk said. “While the event is modest in scale, it may contribute to positive, lasting associations with the area.”

The main cherry trot event features awards for the top three finishers in the male and female races. They also require that walkers and strollers begin in the back of the lineup.

Brandy Sears, Green Bluff Grange chaplain, has been organizing this event since 2010.

“It allows the Green Bluff Grange to maintain our building!” she wrote in an email.

Sears said they average 800 trotters and approximately 1,500 attendees.

Registration is required for the cherry pit spit event, but it is free.

Registration is open until 5 p.m. and is $25 for the run. If you register prior to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, it’s $15. This event strictly bans pets due to insurance, so be sure to leave furry friends at home.

The event happens at 9809 E. Green Bluff Road in Colbert.

The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with the Tot Trot, free for ages 5 and younger. The main cherry trot starts at 7.

“Come enjoy the live music,” said Sears, race director of 16 years. “Support the firefighters by purchasing food and doing the Trot.”