Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel executive chef earns culinary distinction

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

Alex Santos-Cucalon has earned certified executive chef status from the American Culinary Federation.

“Becoming an ACF Certified Executive Chef is a professional milestone that I take great pride in achieving,” Santos-Cucalon said. “It’s my goal and that of Coeur d’Alene Casino to provide our guests with top-notch food and beverage experiences.”

Certification requirements included completing five or more years as a chef de cuisine, executive sous chef, or chef in charge of food production in a foodservice operation and supervising at least five full-time employees. Additionally, Santos-Cucalon completed a practical exam, a written exam, and fulfilled ACF education requirements.

Now, he’s passing his expertise on to a new generation. Under his tutelage, Coeur d’Alene Casino is partnering with North Idaho College and ACF in a three-year apprenticeship program.

This involves the property hosting an NIC student for three years, during which the student spends one day a week on classroom work at NIC and four days doing on-the-job training. The student graduates after three years with a Bachelor of Arts degree in culinary arts and a certified sous chef certificate from the ACF. This apprenticeship program requires the property to employ a certified executive chef who is recognized by the ACF. This past spring semester marked the first year of the program.

“Each property is allowed a maximum of five apprentices; we currently have two,” Santos-Cucalon said. “We’re currently the only property in the area to be implementing the apprenticeship program.”

He’s also recently introduced the dry-aging steak program at Chinook Steak, Seafood and Pasta Restaurant at the Coeur d’Alene Casino Resort Hotel.

“It’s unique to our area,” he said. “It’s a lost art, and we wanted to show the craftsmanship of it.”

For more information, visit cdacasino.com/dining or call 800-523-2464.

Contact Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com.