Community Cookbook: Subs and brats for summertime

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Sandwiches make very convenient summertime meals. They often require little or no cooking; they’re versatile and mostly self-contained. Adventuring beyond the house? Sandwiches are mobile. Tightly wrap them in parchment paper or aluminum foil for portability, convenient handling, and tidier eating. Include cooling when needed.

While updating my Italian meatball sub recipe, I reviewed several written recipes and how-to videos. Some meatball sub features are universal, including lots of meatballs, thick, spicy tomato sauce, and plenty of cheese, though preparation methods vary.

Italian meatball sandwiches made with frozen meatballs and jarred sauce won’t match the quality of those made with homemade ingredients. Still, using the store-bought ingredients saves a lot of time and labor.

These sandwiches have several qualities. The rolls are toasted inside and out for a crunchy texture and toasted flavor. Toasting helps the bread hold up better to the sauce. The meatballs are sliced in half, making them bite-sized and “deflated” like a flat tire. Flat tires don’t roll well. It may be funny to watch a large runaway meatball rolling out the bottom or side of someone else’s sandwich, but not so funny when it happens to our own. Some events appear more humorous when observed than when participated in. Remember Einstein’s notion of relativity from science class, in which perspective matters?

Improve jarred sauces by adding herbs and spices. Like meatloaf sandwiches, meatball sandwiches taste pretty good cold, so they travel well.

Beer-Braised Brats are for the sausage fans among us. Enjoy these plump, juicy bratwurst sausages smothered in a caramelized vegetable sauce or sauerkraut. Or, nestled in toasted buns, smothered with the same. The cooking method used here to prepare the sausages is actually a reverse braise. Braising normally starts with searing the food, then simmering it in liquid. This recipe does the opposite.

Speaking of caramelized vegetable sauces, here are three good ones. Caramelized Cabbage and Onion, Montezuma Sauce and Montezowie Sauce can dress many types of sandwiches, burgers and sausage dogs. So, bring them on for the summer.

Italian Meatball Subs

Meatball subs are popular Italian sandwiches. Flavorful, tender meatballs, delicious, thick tomato sauce and plenty of cheese are essential.

8 cooked 1½-inch Italian-style meatballs, halved

Marinara, pizza or spaghetti sauce

2 hoagie, French or stadium rolls, split

Extra-virgin olive oil

Garlic powder

Provolone and/or mozzarella cheese

4 lettuce leaves, trimmed to fit the rolls

Warm the meatballs and sauce. Keep the rolls’ hinges intact, if preferred. Brush a thin coat of olive oil inside the rolls and sprinkle with plenty of garlic powder. Broil the outsides of the rolls about 6 inches below a broiling element until golden brown. Coat the insides of the rolls with sauce. Place 8 meatball halves in a single layer, cut-side down, on each bottom roll half. Spoon a little sauce over the meatballs. Top the meatballs and top roll halves with a generous amount of cheese. Broil the halves until the cheese melts (don’t let the rolls blacken too much on the edges). Remove from the oven and quickly top the meatballs with lettuce, then the top roll halves, pressing slightly to ensure good adherence. Transfer to a wire rack to cool a little before serving. Serve with additional warm sauce for dipping, if preferred.

Notes: Slicing the meatballs in half makes the sandwiches more stable and easier to eat. Halved meatballs also provide more nooks and crannies for the sauce and cheese to ooze into.

Yield: 2 sandwiches

Beer-Braised Brats

No, this isn’t a recipe for cooking those irritating neighbor kids. When finished on a smoky grill, beer-braised bratwurst sausages will surely please the most ardent grilling fans. For a special treat, serve these brats on toasted rolls smothered with plenty of caramelized onion and relish.

3 cups dark ale, Pilsner, or stout beer

5 Bratwurst sausages (about 19 ounces total weight)

Cooking oil

Add the beer and sausages to a medium stockpot. Heat just to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the heat to medium and boil lightly, uncovered, until the internal temperature of the sausages reaches 160 degrees, about 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a lightly oiled medium skillet and brown on several sides over medium-high heat. Alternatively, brown the sausages on a grill over medium heat. If serving the brats is delayed, throw them back into the hot beer to keep warm and juicy.

Notes: Italian sweet or hot sausages can substitute for bratwurst. For an excellent topping, cook thinly sliced onion in cooking oil and/or butter or margarine over medium heat until softened. While cooking, stir in a little of the braising liquid, brown sugar, salt, and black pepper. Be sure most or all of the liquid evaporates.

Yield: 5 main-dish servings

Caramelized Cabbage and Onion

This vegetable mixture makes an excellent topping for sandwiches and burgers. It’s an essential ingredient in O’Dick’s Corned Beef and Cabbage Sandwiches, but can be used to create other dishes, such as Hungarian-style noodles and cabbage.

2 teaspoons cooking oil

1 teaspoon butter or margarine

¾ cup onion, sliced into ⅜-by-1-inch pieces

3 cups green cabbage, sliced into ⅜-by-1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Heat the cooking oil and butter or margarine in a medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 4 minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in the next 7 ingredients (through black pepper), reduce the heat to low, and cover with a lid. Cook until the cabbage is tender but still slightly firm, about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, and adding the vinegar for the last minute of cooking (let any water that collects inside the lid drip back into the skillet while stirring). If the cabbage dries out while cooking, add a little water to the pan. Remove from the heat.

Notes: Coarsely shredded coleslaw mix provides a convenient substitute for shredded cabbage.

Yield: About 1½ cups

Montezuma Sauce

This pushcart-style sauce was created for Mexican-flavored hot dogs. Unfortunately, I’ve never found hot dog-sized chorizo sausages anywhere, but there are plenty of smoked sausages that will work very well. The sauce is excellent on hot dogs and hamburgers.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

2 cups onion, sliced into ¼-by-1-inch pieces

1 cup Anaheim, poblano or pasilla chiles, sliced into ¼-by-1-inch pieces

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

2 packed tablespoons finely chopped cilantro leaves

Heat the olive oil and butter or margarine in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and chiles. Cook until just tender, stirring occasionally. Add the remaining ingredients and bring to a simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro. Let the sauce rest for an hour or so to allow the flavors to blend.

Notes: For a little heat, substitute jalapeño pepper for some or all of the chiles or use a little cayenne pepper.

Yield: About 3 cups

Montezowie Sauce

Montezowie Sauce complements the Mexican-flavored Montezuma sauce. This one is more typical of the sauces served by the hot dog carts dotting New York’s streets.

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups chopped onion

⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 teaspoon yellow mustard

Heat the olive oil in a small skillet or saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion and, optionally, red pepper flakes. Reduce the heat to medium and cover with a lid. Cook until the onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Add the ketchup and mustard; stir well. Reduce the heat to medium-low and warm the sauce through.

Notes: This sauce works well with hamburgers and other hot sandwiches, as well as with fish and meats. You can vary the amount of mustard to suit your taste.

Yield: About 2 cups

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com