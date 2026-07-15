Harbor seal pup with gunshot wound recovering after rescue from Bellingham beach

By Hannah Edelman The Bellingham Herald (Wash.)

A harbor seal pup is receiving treatment after it was discovered with a gunshot wound in the Smith Gardens tidal flats north of downtown Bellingham.

Casey Mclean, veterinary nurse and executive director of the nonprofit SR3 (Sealife Response, Rehabilitation and Research), said the animal was taken in by the Whatcom Humane Society July 3 with a head wound. The pup was stabilized and transferred to SR3’s Rescue Center in Des Moines, Washington, two days later.

After a radiograph was taken of the seal’s skull, veterinarians learned the animal had been shot.

This pup is the third one to be treated for a gunshot wound by SR3 in less than a year. Mclean said this rise in shootings is likely due to misinformation about seals affecting salmon recovery.

Seals and sea lions are federally protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, and shooting one carries consequences of up to a year in jail and civil penalties greater than $29,000. Alaska Natives are exempt from these laws under specific circumstances.

A new bill introduced to the U.S. House of Representatives on July 9 would amend the Marine Mammal Protection Act to allow for the taking of pinnipeds, which include seals and sea lions, on the Columbia River and its tributaries to protect endangered salmon and other fish.

Mclean urged Washingtonians to reach out to their representatives about the bill.

“The science is very clear that killing seals and sea lions will not recover our salmon populations,” Mclean said.