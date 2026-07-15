Incarcerated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells Miami abode for $55 million

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs, while behind bars on prostitution-related charges, has sold one of his Miami mansions for $55 million, while maintaining the one next door.

Newport News-based real estate holding company JFStar LLC now owns the 56-year-old Harlem-born Bad Boy Records founder’s estate at 1 West Star Island in an apparent off-market deal financed with an $18.5 million mortgage, according to The Real Deal.

The six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom abode includes a two-story home and guest house, and was initially sold to Combs in 2021 by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, who used it as a guest property.

Combs’ main home on the exclusive isle, 2 Star Island Drive, sits just next door and remains in his name, per property records viewed by the outlet. Per TMZ, 2 Star Island was the Miami property infamously raided by the Department of Homeland Security in early 2024 amid a sex trafficking investigation into Combs, months before he was arrested in New York. The newly offloaded property, meanwhile, was not raided.

The sale comes just over a year after a Manhattan court in early July 2025 acquitted Combs of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges but convicted the mogul on two lesser counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Diddy was sentenced in October to 50 months behind bars.

He remains in custody at New Jersey’s FCI Fort Dix, where his prison release date has been moved up repeatedly.

As of mid-June, he is scheduled for release on Feb. 23, 2028, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Combs has been under fire since late 2023, when ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who later testified at his trial, filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing him of rape, as well as physical and psychological abuse. The suit was settled the following day, but dozens upon dozens of lawsuits from other complainants have followed.

The filings largely accuse Combs of sexual abuse, one of which was filed in early June by a former child star who alleges that Diddy assaulted him as a minor. A rep for Combs at the time told TMZ that the claims were “false and ridiculous.”

“Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest,” Juda Engelmayer said at the time.