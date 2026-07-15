John Stockton, Grant Hill among Hall of Famers presenting Mark Few at enshrinement ceremony

Gonzaga Bulldogs head coach Mark Few shakes hands with Grant Hill, who presented him with a ring for coaching the USA men’s Olympic Basketball team before the start of first half of a college basketball game against the San Francisco Dons on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

Mark Few will be in Hall of Fame company when Gonzaga’s longtime coach gets enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame next month in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Few, who was inducted in the Hall of Fame earlier this year as a second-time nominee, will be presented by three active Naismith Hall of Famers when the enshrinement ceremony takes place on Aug. 15 at the “Birthplace of Basketball.”

The trio includes Gonzaga legend and Utah Jazz great John Stockton, former NBA star and USA Basketball Managing Director Grant Hill and current Arkansas coach John Calipari.

More than 50 Hall of Famers are expected to be in attendance for the ceremony and 31 will double as presenters. Inductees select their presenters from a group of previously-inducted Hall of Famers.

Stockton still resides in Spokane more than 40 years after playing at Gonzaga, where he was was a WCAC Player of the Year in 1984 and two-time First Team All-WCAC selection. The NBA’s record holder for career assists (15,806) and steals (3,265) made 10 All-Star appearances and has his number retired both by Gonzaga and the Jazz. Stockton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

Few has grown close with Hill through their shared time working with USA Basketball. The 28th-year Gonzaga coach served as an assistant to Steve Kerr on the men’s national team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2024 Summer Olympics, where the U.S. won a gold medal. Hill visited Gonzaga in February of 2025 to present Few with a ring commemorating the Olympic team’s success in Paris.

Calipari and Few have a friendship that’s spanned three decades. Few’s teams at Gonzaga played Calipari’s four times from 2006-09. The Zags planned a six-year scheduling agreement with Kentucky during Calipari’s time in Lexington, K.Y., but the coaches only matched up twice before Calipari was hired at Arkansas. Few and Calipari will meet in Springfield roughly two months before their Gonzaga and Arkansas teams are expected to meet in a preseason exhibition at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Other notable presenters at next month’s enshrinement ceremony include NBA legends Allen Iverson, Dwayne Wade, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Steve Nash, along with former WNBA standouts Tamika Catchings, Tina Thompson and Lisa Leslie.